Major property slump sparks council concern

HOT TOPIC: Somerset Regional Council mayor Graeme Lehmann at council's first meeting on the year on Wednesday.

PROPERTY development has slowed to an alarming rate in the Somerset region, bucking pivotal trends for predicted population growth.

In the next 25 years Somerset is expected to 'boom' with an extra 14,000 people moving in, but last financial year the council approved half the number of new homes for construction compared to six years ago.

Somerset Regional Council discussed the new dwelling targets at their recent meeting. Inga Williams

The lack of interest has councillors scratching their heads and trying to think of ways to attract new, 'wealthy' citizens.

In their first meeting of the year, Somerset Regional Council director of planning and development Brad Sully encouraged councillors to think of ways to encourage people to move to the area.

"We haven't met our dwelling targets in the last two to three years," he said.

"We can't hit people over the head with a stick to get them to come here."

Councillor Bob Whalley pushed for further discussion on the matter, also calling for diverse new ideas to make the region more enticing.

"We need more diversity in our (planning) scheme," he said.

"I know you might say we're butting our heads against the wall but I think we should keep trying because unless we get diversity and something to attract people to these areas - and I am thinking more wealthy people - we are not going to meet our targets of population growth."

Figures show 317 new homes were approved by council in the 2008-9 financial year, while just 125 new homes were approved in 2015-16.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics predicts more than 14,000 additional people will move to the Somerset building 6500 new homes over the next 25 years. If trends continue this won't be the case.

Council needs to make boosting property development a priority if they want to keep up with new State Government Targets laid out in the draft South East Queensland Regional Plan.

The State Government wants to nearly double the amount of dwellings in the Somerset local government area by 2041.

Council will discuss the issue further in its meeting on Wednesday, February 8.

New homes approved in the Somerset region: