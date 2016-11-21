'Not punching bags': Police respond to hotel assault

Police are coming under attack while dealing with antisocial behaviour in the CBD.

POLICE are not punching bags.

That is the message from Inspector Keith McDonald after vision emerged on Channel Nine of a senior sergeant hitting a woman in the face after police were allegedly assaulted in the Ipswich CBD on Saturday night.

WATCH VIDEO OF THE ALLEGED ASSAULT BELOW

Four police officers were injured in the events that unfolded.

Police say patrons left the Hotel Metropole in the early hours of Sunday morning when several males started fighting.

Police jumped out of a vehicle to deal with the situation, other police were called and three people were arrested.

Police say one female police offer was knocked over by a 35-year-old woman and hit her head, suffering minor injuries.

A senior sergeant attempted to arrest one of the offenders and a 22-year-old woman interfered with the arrest and allegedly punched him in the back of the head and tried to pull him to the ground.

She was continually told to stop obstructing the arrest and the officer then took action by hitting her and arresting the 22-year-old woman.

The woman is also alleged to have kicked the female officer and damaged a police radio.

The 35-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of seriously assaulting police and obstructing police.

The 22-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of seriously assaulting police, obstructing police and damaging police property. A 28-year-old man was charged with public nuisance and obstructing police.

The trio will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on December 6.

Insp McDonald said police had a job to do and to enforce the law.

"Police are not punching bags," Insp McDonald said.

"We are there to do a job and people should not become involved when a police officer is attempting to arrest a person for offences they have committed."

Insp McDonald defended the officer who was shown on Channel Nine vision

"The police officer is utilising techniques taught at our operational skills training to stop this woman interfering in his arrest of another person," he said.

"We know it is Christmas and we are not saying that people can't drink but they have to be mindful of the amount of alcohol they consume and their surroundings.

"We are not the anti-social police. People can have a few drinks but they shouldn't over indulge to the point where they are likely to be involved in incidents such as what occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"This is the second week in a row that we have had incidents like this at the Metro."

The female police officer was treated at hospital while the other injured officers were assessed by the QAS at the scene.