38°
News

We are killing Woolworths, IGA and Coles, says Dick Smith

10th Nov 2016 6:13 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOREIGN supermarket giant Aldi could kill off the traditional Coles, Woolworths and IGA supermarkets, according to entrepreneur Dick Smith, and he puts the blame squarely on the customer.

It comes as Woolworths decided to dump SPC Ardmona, Australia's best known tomato brand, to supply produce for its own brand of products.

It will instead buy tomatoes from another Australian supplier who sources fruit from the Murray region in Victoria.

Mr Smith told Fairfax Media the major supermarkets were being forced to cut prices in order to compete with Aldi.

And this was only the start.

"They've either got to get their costs down or match Aldi by substantially reducing staff and their product range," he said.

Mr Smith said you only had to look at SPC-made IXL jam, which costs about 72c per 100g.

The imported Grandessa jam at Aldi costs less than half that.

"Their low overheads affect even simple things, like employment for teenagers stacking shelves.

"They don't have that.

"A typical supermarket has around 100 staff, Aldi has 10 to 15."

Aldi does not use entirely imported products.

It claims to use 100% Australian meat, eggs, and laundry products.

According to Aldi 93% of its dairy is sourced in Australia, as in 91% of its fresh produce.

CHOICE found in 2009 that Aldi stores sold the cheapest groceries, and other supermarkets dropped their prices if there was an Aldi store nearby.

Since then, both major supermarkets have run campaigns highlighting consistently low prices on key products through Coles' "down down" and Woolies' "cheap cheap" campaigns.

Topics:  editors picks supermarkets

VIDEO: CBD business owners set the standards for neighbours

VIDEO: CBD business owners set the standards for neighbours

Businesses faced with mess as patrons spill onto the streets with drinks in hands

Amberley halts fire training

22 students graduated from the fire training course at RAAF Base Amberley. Photo: Contributed

RAAF Amberley has suspended use of chemical firefighting foam

Coalminers memorial gets massive boost

THANKFUL: Ipswich/Rosewood Coal Miners Memorial Trust chairman Beres Evans, pictured inspecting the memorial's protoype columns, is delighted by Ipswich City Council's funding commitment.

Ipswich City Council funding pledge has Beres delighted

New Acland jobs at risk after water legislation passes

The New Acland mine is in doubt after new legislation passed parliament.

New Acland not exempted from laws and may face court challenges

Local Partners

Numbers of students at this school have parents talking

STUDENT enrolments have plummeted at a local school, prompting the region's MP to call for changes to how the school is run.

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

TRAGIC LOSS: Tanya Meacle, 26, died at the scene of a horrific single-vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy near Bowenville about 3am Wednesday, October 19.

Town mourning loss of young mother of four 'with a huge smile'

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Hip Hop workshop to encourage the young of Ipswich

Charlie Pisasale

PS Music Group to bring Shakespeare to town

This week's community billboard

GO FOR WALKIES: Get fit and active with your dog, join a dog agility training group.

A daily guide to what's on in Ipswich over the next seven days

Top advice: breathe, let it float away

Top advice: breathe, let it float away

Shukura Chapman on her EP and musical influences

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

Nathan Fillion, star of Firefly and Castle, is one of the headline guests at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo in Brisbane, 11-13 Nov 2016.

American actor excited to meet 'eloquent' Aussies at Supanova

Ivory's Rock opens its arms offering Ipswich 'peace'

PEACE: More than 4000 people descended on Ivory's Rock Conventions and Events centre for a Peace Festival in September.

Your invite to look inside a 2000 acre property 'hidden' in Ipswich

Hip Hop workshop to encourage the young of Ipswich

Charlie Pisasale

PS Music Group to bring Shakespeare to town

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Former The Bachelor contestants Kiki Morris and Noni Janur are now living together in Bondi Beach.

She plans to spend the summer at Bondi Beach

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

ROOM FOR YOUR CARAVAN ON 1012M2 IN RIPLEY

8 Falvey Street, Ripley 4306

House 3 1 3 $349,000 Neg

Our original owners are moving on after 33 years and this is the property that you have been waiting for! You can bring the caravan and the trailer - we've got...

BETTER THAN BUILDING

10 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $369,000...

If you are planning for something special yet not wanting to embark upon the "build" process, think no more. In Sovereign Pocket, one of Ipswich's most progressive...

&quot;IMPRESSIVE 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AT AN AMAZING PRICE!&quot;

3/31 Haig, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 1 1 $219,000

This is an amazing opportunity for the owner occupier or for the investor searching for a property with a great return for their investment( approx 7%). This town...

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $479,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

LAST CALL!!! ONLY ONE LEFT - DON&#39;T MISS OUT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 $299,000...

IDEAL SET AND FORGET INVESTMENT Enjoy comfort, style, privacy and convenience, all within an easy walk of the Booval Train Station and Booval Fair shopping...

ATTENTION FIRST HOME BUYERS, INVESTORS AND RENOVATORS - HUGE OPPORTUNITY

1 Garowie Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 2 $319,000

There is a little bit of work to do here, but this great home offers an awesome opportunity to add your own personal touch and instantly add value! The owner has...

INVEST OR OCCUPY - Main Road Frontage

83 Brisbane Road, Newtown 4305

Commercial * Term lease in place from 1st December, 2014 * Tenant will ... $440,000

* Term lease in place from 1st December, 2014 * Tenant will vacate if vacant possession required * Council approved for Professional Office use * Prime...

MASSIVE &amp; BEAUTIFUL

30 Warner Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $445,000...

This would have to be one of the largest double storey brick homes you will find in today's market. Boasting four huge bedrooms upstairs (3 with built- ins) plus a...

SELL, SELL, SELLING ....

4 Harrison Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 $209,000

Owner says, "I want it sold". Here is a perfect house to get you into the market, whether you are looking for a house to live in, an investment or a project...

&quot;THIS IS SOMETHING EXTRA SPECIAL IN MINDEN ESTATE!&quot;

9 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 3 2 2 $445,000

If you are looking for something extra special, classy, designed to perfection and set on a very private 4137m2 block with amazing views--- oh my goodness; this is...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!