'We are being discriminated against by QR'

OFF THE BUSES: Ipswich commuters with mobility scooters say they cannot get on the buses running on the Ipswich-Rosewood line.

RESIDENTS with mobility issues and disabilities insist they are being discriminated against by Queensland Rail's decision to run buses instead of trains on the Ipswich- Rosewood line on weekends.

But QR told the QT this week that "a special low floor bus was also operating on the line to assist those with a disability" last weekend.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden also told the QT this week that QR was "going to make sure the buses have facilities for those with disabilities" this weekend.

But North Ipswich resident Allan Ward told the QT the buses prevented him from getting on with his mobility scooter.

Mr Ward regularly uses the Ipswich-Rosewood line and said buses were no use to him.

"They are discriminating against anyone who is disabled," Mr Ward said.

"I have a reasonably large mobility scooter and I can get it on the train no trouble at all but I cannot get it on the bus no matter what bus they send.

"Most larger mobility scooters can't get on the bus either."

Mr Ward said the comments from Mr Madden and QR were wrong.

"What they are saying is not the case at all," he said.

"At Ipswich station last weekend I was told that I had to give 24 hours notice so they could arrange a suitable vehicle.

"But hang on, they can't even arrange a suitable vehicle."

Another commuter said "the replacement bus service ... is operated using high floor coaches which a disabled person either can not access or has extreme difficulty accessing. Anyone using a motorised wheelchair or a mobility scooter can not access these buses at all."

Ipswich rail guru Robert Dow, of Rail Back on Track, wrote this week of the bus replacement service that "passengers using mobility devices are often excluded from travel, unless they can somehow see into the future and book transport with Queensland Rail at least 24 hours ahead".

"However, when there are weekend closures, this means in effect up to three days ahead.

"Hardly fair and equitable," he said.