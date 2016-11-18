30°
News

'We are being discriminated against by QR'

Joel Gould
| 18th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
OFF THE BUSES: Ipswich commuters with mobility scooters say they cannot get on the buses running on the Ipswich-Rosewood line.
OFF THE BUSES: Ipswich commuters with mobility scooters say they cannot get on the buses running on the Ipswich-Rosewood line.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RESIDENTS with mobility issues and disabilities insist they are being discriminated against by Queensland Rail's decision to run buses instead of trains on the Ipswich- Rosewood line on weekends.

But QR told the QT this week that "a special low floor bus was also operating on the line to assist those with a disability" last weekend.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden also told the QT this week that QR was "going to make sure the buses have facilities for those with disabilities" this weekend.

But North Ipswich resident Allan Ward told the QT the buses prevented him from getting on with his mobility scooter.

Mr Ward regularly uses the Ipswich-Rosewood line and said buses were no use to him.

"They are discriminating against anyone who is disabled," Mr Ward said.

"I have a reasonably large mobility scooter and I can get it on the train no trouble at all but I cannot get it on the bus no matter what bus they send.

"Most larger mobility scooters can't get on the bus either."

Mr Ward said the comments from Mr Madden and QR were wrong.

"What they are saying is not the case at all," he said.

"At Ipswich station last weekend I was told that I had to give 24 hours notice so they could arrange a suitable vehicle.

"But hang on, they can't even arrange a suitable vehicle."

Another commuter said "the replacement bus service ... is operated using high floor coaches which a disabled person either can not access or has extreme difficulty accessing. Anyone using a motorised wheelchair or a mobility scooter can not access these buses at all."

Ipswich rail guru Robert Dow, of Rail Back on Track, wrote this week of the bus replacement service that "passengers using mobility devices are often excluded from travel, unless they can somehow see into the future and book transport with Queensland Rail at least 24 hours ahead".

"However, when there are weekend closures, this means in effect up to three days ahead.

"Hardly fair and equitable," he said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  discrimination ipswich-rosewood line jim madden mobility scooters queensland rail

VIDEO: Men sentenced after young thugs bash victim

VIDEO: Men sentenced after young thugs bash victim

Man left with no sense of taste or smell after brutal beating

  • News

  • 18th Nov 2016 5:00 AM

'We are being discriminated against by QR'

OFF THE BUSES: Ipswich commuters with mobility scooters say they cannot get on the buses running on the Ipswich-Rosewood line.

Mobility scooter rider can't get on buses on Ipswich-Rosewood line

Bail for fatal home invasion accused

Joshua Leonard John Watson-Scully has been granted bail.

Man accused of plotting fatal home invasion granted bail

LISTEN: 'We’re going to die in here': April speaks out

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire at Brookwater on Monday.

Inside the bathroom: Woman targeted in Brookwater house fire speaks

Local Partners

120 Swickers workers get welcome to Ipswich barbecue

Hundreds of pigs processed on first day of operations

Rail guru questions QR decision on trains

Rail Back on Track's Robert Dow.

Robert Dow goes into bat for commuters on Ipswich-Rosewood line

Lazy Eye to pocket black at Mail

Lazy Eye will play the Royal Mail Hotel Friday, November 25.

Expect grits and gravy of a great blues performance

Where to get more information on Centrelink changes

Some seniors might have to rethink their financial future.

Seminar to help those confused about new policy

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Hoo8Hoo play the Royal Mail Hotel this Saturday.

Check out the city's live entertainment this weekend

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

A New Zealand Music Award winner and popular R&B singer has hit out at the ceremony, refusing to accept an award and accusing organisers of racism.

Bringing back MacGyver for a new generation

Lucas Till in a scene from the TV series MacGyver.

GO BEHIND the scenes of action series with show runner Peter Lenkov.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

MAGIC is woven into the very DNA of this Harry Potter spin-off.

Lazy Eye to pocket black at Mail

Lazy Eye will play the Royal Mail Hotel Friday, November 25.

Expect grits and gravy of a great blues performance

Davey Woder: I'm The X Factor underdog

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

Singer stays grounded ahead of grand final showdown.

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

Robert Aramayo, Michiel Huisman and Bug Hall star in the TV series Harley and the Davidsons.

DRAMA brings the history of iconic motorcycle brand to life.

What's on the big screen this week

Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off.

CLASSIC SOLID POST WAR WEATHERBOARD

10 Tuggerah Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 2 3 $289,000

QUIET SUPER CONVENIENT STREET & LOCATION WELL MAINTAINED WITH SCOPE TO STYLE & ADD VALUE CLOSE TO EAST IPSWICH SCHOOL & DAYCARE HANDY TO RAIL AND BOOVAL...

Words and Photographs Can Not Do this Home Justice!!!

82 Sarah Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $359,000

This picture perfect four year old family home is possibly the best presented & most feature packed home that I have ever offered for sale under $360,000 in my 18...

START THE NEW YEAR IN YOUR NEW HOME!

17 Calimon Court, Coalfalls 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction: Venue ...

Auction Location: On Site. Located in Coalfalls, just minutes to Brassall Village Shopping Centre is this quality low set brick home with tiled open plan living...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

AFFORDABLE TO LIVE IN- INVEST WITH A 11% RETURN

31/5 Judith Street, Flinders View 4305

Unit 1 1 $95,000

Great one bedroom unit in absolutely perfect location is now presented for sale. Located in a 55+ gated community, situated close to all amenities including...

ROCK SOLID INVESTMENT OR ELEVATED FAMILY LIVING!

60 Heritage Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $339,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is perfect for either investors looking for a rock solid investment located in the heart of one of Ipswich’s most sought...

MOTIVATED OWNER SAYS &quot;SELL&quot;

9 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

House 5 2 2 Offers From...

BUYER WITH LONG TERM CONTRACT UNABLE TO PROCEED - AVAILABLE AGAIN - DON'T MISS OUT A SECOND TIME Ask the agent for more details TWO SPACIOUS LEVELS !! LIVE...

&quot;SOLID STARTER HOME- A GREAT OPPORTUNITY AND FLOOD FREE &quot;

20 Charlotte, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Positioned on the high side of the street this property did not have water inside in 1974. Set on a large 809m2 allotment this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been...

MOUNTAINOUS VIEWS AT YOUR BACK DOOR

1099 Warrill View Peak Crossing Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 $500,000...

Designed for those who enjoy luxury Queensland living, this is a home you'll want to show off and is only minutes from Peak Crossing School. This contemporary...

Absolute Perfection

4 Boettcher Ave, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $429,000...

If you are looking for a quality lowset home in a sought after area, which represents perfection in every way, then this property is a must to see and is packed...

Scenic Rim stunner goes under the hammer

Vast Range views come with rural property

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!