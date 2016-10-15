Wayne's World: Let's make 'new Bathurst'

CLASS LEADER: Cr Wayne Wendt (inset) believes Ipswich is capable of emulating the success of the Bathurst 1000.

AFTER a visit to Bathurst for the annual Supercar endurance race, Ipswich City Councillor Wayne Wendt says Ipswich could be the new Bathurst.

"It was very interesting to see how a quintessential Australian event is run,” Cr Wendt said.

"Over the course of four days, they had over 200,000 fans attend the meeting.”

Cr Wendt said while the Mt Panorama facility has evolved over almost 80 years, with gradual improvements each year, the Ipswich Motorsport Precinct (IMP) has its own advantages.

With a dedicated precinct, including buffer zones, Cr Wendt said it allows for a greater use of the facilities.

"Supercars is only one aspect of the IMP, it is not just motor racing, for example the upcoming CMC Rocks festival.”

Future plans include employment generators, such as a 'service centre' on the Cunningham Highway, along with an accommodation precinct.

While unusual in Australia, many motorsport facilities in the USA include hotels, to allow visitors and competitors to stay at the track.

Cr Wendt said this would also help to alleviate traffic congestion around major events, if more fans could be accommodated onsite.

While the Bathurst race is a 'dry hire' of the Mt Panorama circuit, Cr Wendt said Bathurst Regional Council was still involved.

"They do the pre- and post-event work, but the event management people take care of the race.”

This was where local companies had an edge, Cr Wendt said.

"Ipswich is five times the size of Bathurst.”

While high profile users like Supercars and ANDRA are important, Cr Wendt is keen to see the precinct support grassroots events.

"We want to do more of that, I would love to see activities there every day of the year, the sky is the limit with what we can achieve.”