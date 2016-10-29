Wayne hits remarkable milestone

FOR 50 years Wayne Sparksman has travelled the Ipswich region filling in pot holes, cutting grass, clearing footpaths and driving around in his loader.

He's seen four mayors come and go, helped clear the rubble away after the infamous Reids fire and the 1974 floods, and has watched Ipswich grow from a small country town to a budding metropolitan city.

This year marks five decades since Wayne, 67 started work with the council.

His love for the region and his job is only matched by his love for his wife Doreen who he married in 1977.

The day Wayne was given an award in recognition of his commitment earlier this week was one of the most memorable in his working life.

It's the third award Wayne has received during in his time at the council, another recognised his work clearing away fallen trees and debris at Fernvale following a severe storm.

This time, as he walked up to shake Mayor Paul Pisasale's hand his heart was pounding.

"I was nervous," Wayne said.

"Paul is the best mayor this city has seen. The other mayors got a lot of things done, like building roads, but with Paul people can actually see where their money is going.

Wayne Sparksman being presented with his award. Talitha Rice

"For example walking tracks, and places like Robelle Domain, they are really good facilities. I've really enjoyed my time with the council and I'm hoping there will be a few more years before I retire too."

Wayne was born in Ipswich and went to school in North Ipswich.

In his early years Wayne was destined to be a professional jockey, spending two years riding professionally on the racing circuit, but he gave it all up for the council.

"Then one of my mates asked me; do you want a job in the council?" he said.

"So I went to see George Palmer, the parks curator, and he said come back Monday and see how you go.

"When I first started I was feeding animals at Queens Park and doing some concreting. In those days there were no weed eaters, then I went onto a tractor with a mower, then he came up to me one day and asked if I wanted to have a go at a loader.

"I spend time on a loader every day now."

Wayne Sparksman has been working for Ipswich City Council for fifty years. Rob Williams

Wayne likes that his job means he travels around the region doing all different kinds of work.

No day is the same and often he simply goes off to help other field workers.

For Wayne the biggest change he has witnessed is the way people like him work.

"Everything is a lot easier these days now we have machines," Wayne said.

"In the old days everything was done by hand.

"They'd dump 50 metres of loam then spread it using wheel barrows and rakes. Now we use loaders and machines so nothing takes as long as it used to."