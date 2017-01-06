'Way to kick us when we're down': robbed couple

Helena Alford and Shaun Nancarrow are disappointed that they had property stolen from their home after a December storm damaged their home.

LOOTERS have robbed a struggling North Booval couple of one of their only prized possessions that wasn't damaged during the violent storm that lashed Ipswich in December.

Helena Alford and Shaun Nancarrow returned home this week to find a large egg chair, given to Helena as a birthday present last year, had been stolen.

They'd taken care to conceal it on the front deck, but that hadn't stopped some thief from snooping around and helping themselves.

"It makes you feel violated," Shaun said. "I mean, way to kick someone when they are down. It's just disgusting.

"It's not so much the loss of the chair as much as someone thinking it's OK to loot storm damaged homes."

The pair are insured but their house has been uninhabitable since the storm.

While other Ipswich families were enjoying a Christmas break, Helena and Shaun spent their 'holidays' split between the damaged house and hotel rooms while dealing with the insurance claim.

Finding they'd been robbed was the icing on the cake.

This chair, a birthday present, was stolen from a storm damaged home in North Booval.

Discovering the chair missing has left them feeling disgusted in people who would prey on those, like them, already struggling.

"We've seen a lot of other storm damaged houses.

"Ideally we would like the chair returned, but we also want to warn others," Helena said.

"It doesn't take away from how wonderful most people were after the storm, but it is very disappointing.

"So many people offered us help, it was amazing."