Water authority praises majority of dam visitors

Rangers were on patrol during the Christmas break.

SEQWATER has praised visitors to its lakes for their safe behaviour over the Christmas and New Year long weekends.

Thousands of people flocked to the region's major dams over the past few weeks, keeping Seqwater rangers and water police busy.

Seqwater spokesman Mike Foster said he was pleased to report that only a small number of infringement notices were handed out.

"Considering the large number of people who visited our recreation areas, there were no serious behavioural issues reported,” Mr Foster said.

"On water, we are still finding boat operators without enough lifejackets on board for the number of people on the vessel, or stowed away in hard-to-reach spots, so we need to continue to beat the safety drum for lifejackets.”

The holiday period hasn't been free of tragedy. Mount Delaney father of six Alan Solomon, 48, drowned when his canoe overturned close to the shore at Somerset Dam on December 21.

Mr Solomon was out on the water in a canoe checking yabbie pots when strong winds hit the area. He was unable to swim back to shore and was not wearing a life jacket.

Police conducted 365 breath tests at Somerset Dam from Boxing Day to New Year's Day, catching drink drivers on the water as well as on the road nearby.

Some tickets were issued to people operating a boat without a licence or disobeying the speed limits.