WATCH: St Eddies sign-off will give you goosebumps

School's out for summer for thousands of Ipswich year 12s today, and few celebrated that fact louder than the lads down at St Edmund's College.

The excited graduates gathered in a huddle on the Ipswich Catholic school's front lawn this morning to belt out their school song - and weren't the boys in fine voice too.

The song was followed by a guard of honour to see off the students taking part in this year's School to Schoolies bike ride - a 115km marathon effort from Ipswich to Surfers Paradise that raises more than $22,000 for charity.

