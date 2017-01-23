WATCH: Sneak peek at landmark legal drama 'Don't Tell'

AUSTRALIAN movie lovers have been given the first look at a highly anticipated legal drama, filmed mostly in Ipswich.

The Australian film, Don't Tell is based on the true story of one woman's struggle for justice against a powerful institution and an abuser who took his own life moments before facing charges.

Lyndal, the main character, endured sexual abuse at a prestigious private school in Toowoomba in 1990.

Her court case against the school, heralded as the one that broke the silence on child sex abuse in Australia, changed Australian child protection laws forever.

Private screenings of the soon-to-be-released movie have already been met with approval, receiving a standing ovation from an audience of 800 industry workers, producer Scott Corfield said.

Don't Tell has also been selected to feature at the Newport Beach Film Festival, running in April.

Mr Corfield said Ipswich was the perfect place to film largely because of the availability of the old courthouse and the versatility of different locations around the city.

"It's very difficult to get into courtrooms to film, which is one of the reasons Ipswich was perfect for us," Mr Corfield said.

"The particular building, a disused courthouse, was from the era too so it couldn't have been a better scenario for us.

"We ended up shooting about two thirds of the movie in Ipswich and one third in Toowoomba."

Mr Corfield said while he was still finishing up this project, preparing to tour promoting the film and attending Q&A sessions, he would jump at the chance to shoot in Ipswich again.

"It was a fantastic place to shoot," Mr Corfield said.

"The community was really supportive and the city was so versatile. There are so many beautiful old buildings that are just perfect.

"I didn't realise just how good it was until we got there."

Don't Tell will hit the silver screen in May.