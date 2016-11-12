32°
Man in the dock for city knife rampage

Emma Clarke
| 12th Nov 2016 5:00 AM

A MAN charged following a knife rampage through Ipswich, including the hospital, early on Thursday morning was refused bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday.

Eric James Goebel, 30, is charged with two counts of serious assault of a public officer and one count each of going armed as to cause fear, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possessing a weapon and possession of a restricted item.

Goebel was intercepted by police after he was caught on Safe City cameras on Thorn St.

Police arrived on the scene, arrested the man and the Queensland Ambulance Service sedated him before he was taken to Ipswich Hospital.

Goebel spent most of the day on Thursday in hospital before he was released into police custody.

Bail was refused and he was remanded in custody until the next mention in December.

Topics:  court ipswich ipswich crime

