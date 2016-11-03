WATCH: Fierce blaze guts garbage truck

Greg Osborn Full Profile Login to follow

A garbage truck has gone up in flames at Calamvale.

Local resident Helen Bothwell captured vision of the fireball as the drama unfolding on her doorstep.

Helen wrote on Facebook: "I've just got to say, the driver was quick to act, the firies, Council and police were very quick to arrive and have been great.

"They are still here and doing a thorough job of ensuring the fire is out, cleaning up the road and informing myself and my neighbour about replacement bins and road repair.

"Well done to Suez Environment, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Police Service and Brisbane City Council.

"Accidents like this rarely happen, thank goodness, but it has been dealt with really well."