A look inside one of Queensland's most unique studios

Music producer Steve Robin in 'The Barn' recording studio at Plainland.

MUSIC producer Steve Robin has ditched city life to transform a decades-old barn into a one-of-a-kind recording studio.

His Plainland studio, aptly named The Barn Recording Studio, has seen a diverse range of sounds produced, from gaming machine music to country rock 'n' roll over the past 18 months.

"It gives off a fantastic vibe. It's a big space and works really well acoustically," he said.

"It was really difficult to decide on a name for the studio, naming a studio is harder than naming a child."

Music has impacted every aspect of Steve's life.

"I had a friend in a band with Shelley and he told me about their all-female rhythm section," Steve said.

"I went for the music and stayed for the bass player," he joked.

His two daughters Elisa and Josie often spend time dancing to bands their dad records and have grown up around music.

Now 38, Steve's journey in music started more than three decades ago.

"My passion for music began when I was five. I remember watching a music video and saw a dude playing drums," he said.

"That same year I found a drum teacher and started learning."

Steve began gigging in a country rock band at age 14 around the Lockyer region's pubs and still plays in band Blues Arcadia.

Since then the producer also learned piano and guitar and completed a Bachelor of Music and Masters of Composition.

"I started producing in uni. I had been in studios as a musician before and became interested in how it was done," he said.

"I record live directly to plate like it was done in the 60s and 70s.

"Music recorded digitally and constantly fine-tuned can become sterile. I like to record as it's played to make the music more accessible and The Barn is perfect for that."

Steve makes an effort to get local musicians in the studio as well as Brisbane-based artists.

The music recorded at The Barn has received national airplay on stations like ABC jazz and Triple J.

"I'll use local musos on a lot of my sessions," he said.

The producer has also collaborated with former Mayfair Studios owner John Hudson.

"He lives 15 minutes up the road and is retired now," Steve said.

"It's such a great opportunity to have input from someone who has worked in one of London's biggest studios and who has recorded artists like Tina Turner and Ton Jones."

After more than three decades in the industry, Steve offered a piece of advice for his fellow country-born musicians.

"You have to be diverse," he said.

"Be persistent. You have to believe in what you're doing and do the hard yards."