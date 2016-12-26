UPDATE: Gifts stolen by 'grinch' returned for Christmas

UPDATE: A CHRISTMAS present stolen by a brazen thief from an Ipswich home has been returned.

On December 12 a man, caught on home CCTV cameras, was seen taking an Australia Post parcel from Geoff Gardiner's North Booval home.

The parcel, containing two vintage handbags worth about $200 each, were a Christmas present for Mr Gardiner's daughter.

TAKEN: This vintage handbags, intended as a Christmas gift, was stolen from Geoff Gardiner's North Booval home less than an hour after it arrived in the post.

A QPS spokesperson said the parcel was returned after someone read Mr Gardiner's story in the Queensland Times.

"They were handed into Ipswich City Police Beat after (the person) read the QT article," the spokesperson said.

"No arrests have been made."

Mr Gardiner took to social media to thank the people of Ipswich for sharing his video and getting the word out there.

"Thanks to everyone for sharing video of the thief who stole our parcel," he asisd.

"We did get it back and our daughter was so pleased to get her vintage Oroton handbags.

"Not everyone's present is covered with finger print dust. Thanks again everyone and Merry Christmas!."

Police are still on the look out for the thief and investigations are continuing.

The gift was fingerprinted by police, who are continuing to hunt for the alleged bag thief.

EARLIER:

A CHRISTMAS Grinch has ruined the perfect surprise present for Geoff Gardiner's daughter.

The North Booval resident is calling on the community to help identify the man who appears to have stolen a package containing two vintage handbags.

The brazen crime in broad daylight was caught on CCTV and Mr Gardiner has posted the footage online, hoping someone recognises the apparent thief.

The bags were worth about $200 each and when they hadn't arrived on Monday Mr Gardiner's wife thought to check on its delivery status.

"My wife has been waiting for the package all week," Mr Gardiner said.

"We looked online… and it said it had been delivered at 2.20pm on Monday December 12, so we went over the cameras.

"You see the guy deliver it, then about 20 or 25 minutes later you see another guy walk past.

"He spots the package, walks into the yard and then it was gone."

Mr Gardiner has reported the missing package, along with the footage, to police and said his daughter was "really upset" when she found out what her parents had planned to give her - a gift she would now miss out on.

"She was really disappointed when she found out.

"The theft hasn't ruined Christmas, we'll get over it but we are really hoping to get the bags back."

Mr Gardiner, a truck driver, was advised to install the CCTV camera a few years ago but said this is the first time he's had any issues in the neighbourhood.

Anyone with useful information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.