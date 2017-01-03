Watch as up to 12 passengers emerge from pulled over Hilux

A VEHICLE which Logan Police stopped on New Year's Day revealed a surprising cargo as what appears to be as many as 12 passengers frantically tried to flee from the Toyota Hilux Ute.

Footage from the incident allegedly shows the car being intercepted about 2:15am on New Year's Day on Castille Crescent in Edens Landing.

A 21-year-old male driver from Mount Cotton was issued with a Notice to Appear for exceeding carrying capacity of a vehicle, unlicensed driving, possess drug utensil and drink driving with an alleged BAC of 0.038%.

Acting Senior Sergeant Adrian Burns of the Tactical Crime Squad said people were laying down in the rear of the ute packed side by side.

"Driving behind them, police could see there were unrestrained people in the back tray which is not only illegal but extremely dangerous. Not wearing a seatbelt is one of the fatal five, 14% of all fatalities in Queensland involved an unrestrained person." Acting Senior Sergeant Burns said.

Inspector Neal White, Road Policing Command said the situation could have been much worse if the car had crashed.

"If this vehicle had crashed or rolled we would now be talking about multiple people seriously or even fatally injured. I encourage everyone to stop and think about your actions before getting behind the wheel of any vehicle or riding a motorcycle. We want everyone to be safe and feel safe on our roads." Inspector White said.

In a media release issued today police described the group as the "dangerous dozen."