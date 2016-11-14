Was 'Lizard Man' and ex partner death bikie hit?

POLICE are reportedly considering whether the death of a Gold Coast bikie associate known as the Lizard Man, and his former partner, may be a double murder.

Shelsea Schilling and her Bronson Ellery, a former Bandidos enforcer, were found dead at Mr Ellery's Southport unit on Friday.

While police have refused to formally comment on the case as investigations continue, police sources have told the Gold Coast Bulletin the deaths were now both being treated as suspicious rather than a murder-suicide, which was initially suspected.

Ms Schilling's mother, Bonnie Markwell Mobbs, reported her daughter missing on Friday after being unable to make contact with her since last Wednesday.

In several posts on Facebook, the Gold Coast woman has blamed Mr Ellery for her daughter's death.

On Sunday, she shared a chilling poem in which Ms Schilling wrote while her former partner was in jail that revealed she was "scared for her life".

Entitled "For Bronson", the poem details a volatile and violent relationship that she feared could lead to death.

"The man I want was the man I had. He made me happy but loved to make me sad. Dreams of shadows becoming clear, The man of my dreams is my biggest fear," the poem began.

Ms Schilling claimed: "The man I had has changed me".

Shelsea Schilling and Bronson Ellery had dated on and off while the bikie associate was in and out of prison.

"I ask myself: Was it all worth it in the end?," it read.

Going on to detail being thrown on the floor and being looked at "from behind a gun", Ms Schilling accompanied her lengthy poem with a chilling note, according to Ms Markwell Mobbs's post.

"I'm sorry to be so negative but I want everyone to know that if I get hurt or die Bronson Ellery is responsible," she wrote.

• For 24-hour domestic violence support phone Queensland's DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636, NSW's Domestic Violence Line on 1800 656 463 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).

If you need mental health support contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Ms Schilling had also encouraged others in violent relationships to "speak up".

"To all the girls suffering from domestic violence please speak up. Be brave because at any moment anything can happen," the post her mother shared said.

The mother has urged people to contact Crimestoppers, saying she still did not know how her daughter died.

Mr Ellery, known as the Lizard Man for his extensive tattoos, was an aspiring hard core muso.

A friend of his told the Bulletin: "He went off the grid to his mates, then she went missing, then they both end up dead. It's not right.

"This is sounding more like revenge or a hit type of death and she got in the way maybe and they took out a witness. It doesn't add up."

Another friend said they believed the pairs' deaths were not at the hands of each other.

"Someone out there knows what happened. If it looked like a murder-suicide someone made it looked that way," one friend said.

A post mortem examination is expected to be held on Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.