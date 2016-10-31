Was bus driver killed over race? Indian PM wants answers

FEARS that bus driver Manmeet Alisher may have been fatally set on fire because of his race have reached the highest posts in the land, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding answers from Malcolm Turnbull.

Mr Alisher was killed on Friday after a flammable liquid, thought to be similar to a molotov cocktail was allegedly tossed inside the bus. The driver died at the Moorooka stop, in full view of his passengers.

The Indian Government has confirmed Mr Modi telephoned his Australian counterpart last night.

Mr Modi delivered "a sense of concern being felt in India over the recent brutal killing of Mr Manmeet Alisher, a person of Indian origin, in Australia".

In a statement, the Minister of External Affairs wrote that Mr Turnbull "expressed shock at the killing and conveyed that the matter is being investigated".

Mr Modi also gave Diwali greetings in honour of the Hindu festival of lights, which began on Sunday



Manmeet Alisher shared this photo on his Facebook page. The 29-year-old was killed on Friday when a passenger threw 'an item' at him that set on fire.

In India, however, suspicion remains after Indian students were targeted in race-related attacks in Melbourne in 2009.

Mr Alisher's borther Amit arrived in Brisbane on Sunday morning on a flight to take his brother's body home.

He told the ABC that his family understood there was no suggestion of it being a racially-motivated attack, they feared it might be the case.

"We suspect that it may be (racially motivated)," he told ABC.

"We would like to see due process, we have faith in the Australian system."



PM speaks to Australian PM Turnbull to convey Diwali greetings, expresses concern over killing of Manmeet Alisher https://t.co/HKJA2n5jFq — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) October 30, 2016



Mr Alisher's parents are yet to learn of their son's death, the news kept from them due to their age and frailty.

Long-time family friend Winnerjit Goldy told Fairfax Media said the 29-year-old was a "visionary man" who led his community.

"He was not only driver, he is a shining star, a good artist, a good hero, he had made two movies, he was a good social worker, he did a lot of things for his community in Australia even in India also," he said.

Anthony Mark Edward O'Donohue, 48, fronted Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday.

He is facing charges of murder, arson and 11 counts of attempted murder.

He is due to appear in court again next month.

In Mr Alisher's home village in Punjab in northern India, Diwali celebrations have been cancelled as the community mourns.

Mr Alisher was given Australian citizenship six months ago.

Mr Goldy said he was shocked such an atrocity could occur in Australia.

"A country like this one, we never expected these things, it can't be happening, but it has."