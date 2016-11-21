31°
Warning, ticks are out in force

21st Nov 2016 11:00 AM

Warmer weather has seen an increase in ticks around south-east Queensland.

Seqwater recreation and catchment operations supervisor Matthew Wellington said most tick bites posed no problems if the tick was removed properly, but some people could have severe reactions.

"Paralysis ticks are one of the most common species found in our water catchment areas and are often in areas of high humidity, especially in gullies or places with lush vegetation," he said. "Our people routinely check their bodies at the end of each day to make sure they're not carrying a tick.

People can also minimise the risk of tick bites by using insect repellents."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  seqwater ticks

UPDATE: POLICE are investigating the circumstances leading to a crash that killed an Ipswich man this morning.

A scooter rider was lucky to survive after crashing into the back of a car at Gailes.

BRAD Pitt is reportedly "angry" and thinks his children are being turned against him.

SELL, SELL, SELLING ....

4 Harrison Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 $209,000

Owner says, "I want it sold". Here is a perfect house to get you into the market, whether you are looking for a house to live in, an investment or a project...

Low maintenance lifestyle

28 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 2 $399,000

This superb fully fenced and pet friendly 2 level home is perfect for families who like to entertain and has been designed for maximum lifestyle. Extremely low...

Quick Sale Required

6 Dyson Drive, Darling Heights 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a family friendly block in a very quiet street in a sought after pocket of Darling Heights is this wonderful find. Featuring four generous bedrooms...

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $498,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

POTENTIAL AND POSITION IN PEAK

15 Hall Street, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 2 MUST SELL AT...

Ideally located within the appealing and sort-after township of Peak Crossing is this large Queenslander home on a spacious 1356m2 block. With characteristics...

19 ACRES, 2 STOREY BRICK HOME-MUST BE SOLD!

212 Roadvale Road, Roadvale 4310

3 2 4 $489,000

Looking for a lifestyle change? Then look no further, properties like this are hard to come by and don't last long either. Located at Roadvale just 10 minutes...

OWNER WANTS IT SOLD-BRING OFFERS!

15 Stapylton Street, Warrill View 4307

House 6 2 5 OFFERS CONSIDERED...

Located at Warrill View just 8 minutes to Harrisville township and 25 minutes to Yamanto this one will surely impress. Set on a 1012m2 block this large home has...

OWNERS ARE MOTIVATED..FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE!

30 Redhill Road, Harrisville 4307

House 4 2 6 $479,000...

Just a few minutes drive from the township of Harrisville is this modern 4 bed home sitting comfortably on one acre. With the serenity from the front veranda...

Commercial Block DA Approval For Shops/Offices

66 Grace Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; Large 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; ... $650,000 + GST

andbull; Large 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; Offers to lease already received for the food store and bottle...

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

Scenic Rim stunner goes under the hammer

Vast Range views come with rural property

