Warning, ticks are out in force

Warmer weather has seen an increase in ticks around south-east Queensland.

Seqwater recreation and catchment operations supervisor Matthew Wellington said most tick bites posed no problems if the tick was removed properly, but some people could have severe reactions.

"Paralysis ticks are one of the most common species found in our water catchment areas and are often in areas of high humidity, especially in gullies or places with lush vegetation," he said. "Our people routinely check their bodies at the end of each day to make sure they're not carrying a tick.

People can also minimise the risk of tick bites by using insect repellents."