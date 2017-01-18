WARNING: "Risky" way to beat the heat puts kids in danger

AS the heatwave continues in Ipswich and across Queensland parents are being warned about a 'hidden danger'.

If you don't have a pool, an inflatable one might seem like a good way to offer your family some relief, but did you know even a small pool needs a fence?

This summer has already been marked by a spate of drownings; largely involving small children such as the three- and four-year olds that drowned in a Logan backyard pool last year.

This week, drowning prevention and awareness group Hannah's Foundation have warned parents to be vigilant but also about "risky inflatable pools".

Foundation Director Andrew Plint said inflatable pools might be cheap but "they're not worth the risk".

"It's a much better option to go down to the council pool," he said.

"Inflatable pools over 300mm deep still require a compliant pool fence regardless of how much they are filled."

Between July 1, 2015 and June 30 there were 66 drownings recorded in Queensland, the second highest number per state.

Across Australia most drownings happened at beaches, however, last year 45 people lost their lives in backyard pools.

Since July Ipswich City Council has investigated 76 complaints about non-compliant pools, including spas and temporary pools.

Community safety spokesperson Councillor Sheila Ireland said all complaints were investigated as a matter of priority and the Council's compliance rates were "extremely high".

How to make sure your pool is safe:

The fence must be at least 1,200mm high all the way around the pool from finished ground level.

The gap under the fence must not exceed 100mm from finished ground level.

The distance between the bars must not exceed 100mm.

The gate latch must be at least 1,500mm from finished ground level.

The gate must open outwards, away from the pool, and must close and latch automatically from any open distance.