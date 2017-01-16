WARNING: Builders, clean up "unsightly sites"

MESSY building sites have sparked a warning from the Ipswich City Council; keep your site clean and free of excessive rubbish.

Failure to do so could see builders slapped with fines worth hundreds of dollars.

During the Christmas break Councillor Sheila Ireland noticed a few "unsightly" building sites.

While she recognised members of the public sometimes wrongly disposed of their general rubbish at building sites, she encouraged workers to make sure their areas were tidy.

The council constantly monitors development sites to ensure they are compliant.

"I am encouraging builders and developers to make sure their sites are tidy and that any litter is properly contained and cannot be blown around by wind into our suburbs," Cr Ireland said.

She said the council prefers builders clean up their sites rather than issue fines, however, a messy site could cost $365.76 or more.

"(The council) works with developers and builders to keep their sites tidy," Cr Ireland said.

"Penalties are only one component of a range of strategies used to achieve compliance.

"There are a range of penalties that apply to litter offences under the waste reduction legislation.

Penalties commence at 30 penalty units."

A penalty unit is currently valued at $121.92 per penalty unit and tickets are able to be issued starting at a penalty value of three penalty units ($365.76).