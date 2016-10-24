Warm weather on the way after cool start

A cold snap has brought cool conditions to Ipswich and the chilly weather is set to stay until at least tomorrow.

This morning the temperature dipped to 6 degrees at 5.30am with the apparent temperature as low as 4.8 degrees.

The sun will bring relief today though, with the maximum set to hit 26 degrees in what will be a mostly sunny day.

Expect another cool start tomorrow with sunny conditions and a high of 30 degrees.

The temperature will continue to climb on Wednesday, reaching a high of 32C.

Thursday will see mostly cloudy conditions with a medium chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon.

Friday will also be mostly cloudy with a medium chance of showers.