23°
Entertainment

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

Gary Worrall
| 14th Oct 2016 5:23 PM
British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.
British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017. Supplied

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH tickets for the CMC Rocks 2017 festival selling at record pace, headlining UK sister act Ward Thomas have released their second CD 'Cartwheels' in Australia today .

In an interview with the QT from her UK home on Friday, Catherine Ward Thomas said their music was influenced by American band The Dixie Chicks.

"Our cousin came over from Canada, and she brought some CDs with her, including the Dixie Chicks, and we fell in love with it," Catherine said.

With the CMC Rocks show the first time the sisters will play in Australia, they are keen to mix business with pleasure.

"We have family in Brisbane and the Hunter Valley, so we will be taking the opportunity to see them as well."

While the honour roll of country artists from the UK is not long, Catherine said the sisters arrived at the right time.

"The Shires, who are also playing CMC Rocks, are also a big country act here, and the BBC has been a big help."

Thank you #LEEDS !! You were magical #cartwheelstour

A photo posted by Ward Thomas (@wardthomasmusic) on

Cartwheels shot to Number 1 in the UK in its first week, a feat Ward Thomas would love to replicate in Australia.

"We have released our first single from the album, 'Carry You Home', but we would love to release more off this album, there are some great songs on it."

In the meantime, the 22-year-old twins are already thinking of their next album, although Catherine said they are keen to not pigeonhole themselves.

"It is important we are not pinned down by genre, we would rather be known for our quality."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cartwheels cmc rocks 2017 entertainment new album ward thomas

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels, ahead of thier appearance at CMC Rocks 2017.

South-east Queensland shops will trade even longer

Trading hours are being extended in major shops from December.

Ruling covers south-east Queensland but misses Toowoomba

A-League recruit coup for Ipswich club

Ipswich Knights new BPL co-coaches Danny Wilson and Graham Ross.

Knights sign respected Queensland footballer

Did black lung go under the radar?

Section of a coal worker's lung showing black lung disease with progressive massive fibrosis.

Miners may have had black lung since 80s but didn't know: inquiry

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Things to do around the Ipswich region

Ashleigh Ford models one of the outfits for sale at the Lifeline clothing sale this weekend.

Our list of activities to keep the family entertained this weekend

Grammar boys have it down to fine art

Ipswich Grammar School art students from left, Connor Liu, Mackinlay Sturges, and Austin Tayley.

Students showcase creative side

Dragon fired up with Countdown Anthems

RIGHT DIRECTION: Dragon plays Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday, October 28.

Famous rockers prep for Ipswich gig

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels, ahead of thier appearance at CMC Rocks 2017.

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Things to do around the Ipswich region

Ashleigh Ford models one of the outfits for sale at the Lifeline clothing sale this weekend.

Our list of activities to keep the family entertained this weekend

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

GREAT FIND – INVESTOR OR OWNER OCCUPIER.

16 Barnes Court, Redbank 4301

House 4 2 2 $339,000 neg.

Only short walk to shops, school, early learning centre and transport, this property is ideal for investment or first home buyers. Very neat and tidy home...

Development potential

2 Sturt Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 1 3 $363,000

Potential for second dwelling (eg. granny flat) subject to council approvals A full length covered patio at the front and another large covered patio to the rear...

Great Floorplan

97 Collins Street, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Low Maintenance home and garden with all the basics covered. Separate formal lounge Combined kitchen dining family with large pantry Generous main bedroom with...

&#39;UNCONDITIONAL&#39;

48 Nimmo Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 $389,000

Solid Stucco & Built to Last 1950’s Brick CHARACTER HOME + POOL & SPACIOUS YARD RMO3 – Medium Density Zoned for Future Potential Walking Distance to RAIL & Super...

LUXURY AT ITS BEST

19 Bramers Road, Blacksoil 4306

House 7 2 10 ALL OFFERS...

This beautiful home is certainly one that must be inspected to appreciate the size, space, finishes and luxury that affords it. A 482m2 home plus 260m2 alfresco...

Lot 3 - 35 Acres - God&#39;s Own Country

3/5 Weiers Road, Ropeley 4343

Rural 0 0 $210,000

Can you hear the call of the country? This is it - peace & quiet. The perfect spot for you to turn this piece of God's own country into your blissful rural...

PRIME EASTERN HEIGHTS LOCATION - POTENTIAL PLUS !

29 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 $269,000

Things have changed which means this lovely home is now on the market. If it's position you are after, then this is perfect... located in a quiet & neat little...

AUCTION SATURDAY 15/10/16

3 Danyel Court, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 3 7 Auction

Rarely does a property on a land size of 1829m2 come on the market which has a multitude of uses, from the triple lock up shed to the caravan ,bus or truck port...

Looking for New &amp;ldquo;Landlord&amp;rdquo;

16 Katie Way, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $289,000

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this rendered low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers. Priced to sell well below current market value...

STYLISH 5 BEDROOMS + 4 CAR FAMILY HOME

16 Eric Drive, Blackstone 4304

House 5 2 4 $429,000...

Looking for a stylish lifestyle with a large 5 bedroom house? Then your dream home awaits you. Boasting: - 4 car parking with a double remote garage + double...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Memories worth more than gold

YOUNG YEARS: Ian Boettcher in front of the Blackstone Road building where he started his career as a 14-year-old apprentice with his father.

Nostalgia inspires former apprentice to rescue run-down Ipswich shop

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

$7m facelift turns club around

Celebrating the extensions to CSI president Ray Watherston, CEO Clubs Queensland Doug Flockhart and CSI general manager Steve Edgar. Roxy Livermore did the honours.

Ugly duckling becomes a swan

Multi-million dollar revamp to change Boonah's iconic look

CHANGE IS COMING: Scenic Rim Regional Council on Boonah's main street, which will be revamped as part of a major council project.

The total revamp cost is expected to reach $3,575,500