Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

WITH tickets for the CMC Rocks 2017 festival selling at record pace, headlining UK sister act Ward Thomas have released their second CD 'Cartwheels' in Australia today .

In an interview with the QT from her UK home on Friday, Catherine Ward Thomas said their music was influenced by American band The Dixie Chicks.

"Our cousin came over from Canada, and she brought some CDs with her, including the Dixie Chicks, and we fell in love with it," Catherine said.

With the CMC Rocks show the first time the sisters will play in Australia, they are keen to mix business with pleasure.

"We have family in Brisbane and the Hunter Valley, so we will be taking the opportunity to see them as well."

While the honour roll of country artists from the UK is not long, Catherine said the sisters arrived at the right time.

"The Shires, who are also playing CMC Rocks, are also a big country act here, and the BBC has been a big help."

Thank you #LEEDS !! You were magical #cartwheelstour A photo posted by Ward Thomas (@wardthomasmusic) on Oct 9, 2016 at 3:36pm PDT

Cartwheels shot to Number 1 in the UK in its first week, a feat Ward Thomas would love to replicate in Australia.

"We have released our first single from the album, 'Carry You Home', but we would love to release more off this album, there are some great songs on it."

In the meantime, the 22-year-old twins are already thinking of their next album, although Catherine said they are keen to not pigeonhole themselves.

"It is important we are not pinned down by genre, we would rather be known for our quality."