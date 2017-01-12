36°
Walker reveals new role and why his comeback is off

Joel Gould
| 12th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
NOSTALGIA: Footy fans won't be seeing Chris Walker in a Jets jersey in 2017.
NOSTALGIA: Footy fans won't be seeing Chris Walker in a Jets jersey in 2017. Kate Czerny

CHRIS Walker has ruled out returning to the Jets in season 2017.

But the former NRL and Maroons star believes the Jets can return to Intrust Super Cup finals football after missing the semis last season.

The QT caught up with the 36-year-old to ask him what he was up to this year, how the Jets will fare and whether the Broncos can overcome a tough draw and make the finals.

QT: Last time we caught up with you a comeback to the Jets was on the cards. What changed your mind?

CW: I was thinking about it, but I am too old and too fat. I told Ben and Shane (Walker) that if I got down to 90 kilos by November 1 last year that I would come back and play, but I didn't reach that goal.

QT: Will you still stay involved with rugby league?

CW: I am helping out the Tugun Seahawks with a bit of coaching. I was asked by the coach Martin Griese to come in and assist. I won't be there every session but I have been giving the boys a hand. It is a privilege. It is only a couple of minutes from my place and it has been good to get down with the boys and have a bit of trot with them and teach them some of the things I learned playing first grade

QT: Do you expect the Jets to return to finals football in 2017?

CW: I do. The key for the Jets is the unpredictable way they play football, and it works for them. I talk to ex-players like Joey Johns and they all love the way the Jets play, because it is the way football should be played. Rugby league has become very predictable and boring. The Jets haven't got a budget like bigger clubs Redcliffe and Easts have to splash the cash, but to Ben and Shane's credit they play to their strengths.

QT: And what are those strengths?

CW: There are a lot of players in the squad who play ad-lib football and that fits in with the Jets style. I talk to players in other teams and they are wary every time they come up against the Jets. When the opposition has that mindset before the kickoff that is great for our boys. It is their unpredictability that keeps them in any game.

QT: Who is the player you are tipping to have a big year at the Jets?

CW: I think Nat Neale will. He's had a full season back under Ben and Shane (Walker) after coming out of the NRL system with Souths. Nat has come back to pre-season looking exceptionally sharp and fit at training. I expect him to take on a real leadership role at the club and, along with Luke Capewell, I'm looking forward to watching him play.

 

Nat Neale is Chis Walker's 'man to watch' in 2017
Nat Neale is Chis Walker's 'man to watch' in 2017 Inga Williams

QT: Can Marmin Barba get back to his best?

CW: The key when you've had a serious leg injury is about doing the right rehab and getting your body right. Marmin's done that and I am sure he can get back to his blistering best. And Marmin at his blistering best will hold the Jets in good stead.

QT: The Broncos have a tough draw in 2017. Will they make the NRL top eight?

CW: They will. Any team coached by Wayne Bennett are a very good chance to make the top eight. I am excited to see how Wayne uses Benji Marshall. I have been a fan of Benji's ever since he came into grade as a 17-year-old and I am still a fan of him as a 30-year-old.

 

GOOD BUY: Benji Marshall can be a success at the Broncos in 2017, insists Chris Walker.
GOOD BUY: Benji Marshall can be a success at the Broncos in 2017, insists Chris Walker.

QT: Where would you play Benji in the 17?

CW: I'd have him almost as a roving hooker, defend him out wide and have him as an extra ball player to complement Milford and Hunt. Andrew McCullough will be hooker so you'd probably have to play Benji off the bench. But having Benji in the team, firing and confident will be a big plus. He's won a premiership and he knows what it takes. Wayne didn't buy him to play Q Cup and he will be a good leader for the halves and the hookers.

QT: What is the Broncos' biggest challenge this year?

CW: Replacing Corey Parker. Corey had a presence and was the spiritual leader of the group. I was surprised he retired because he was like a fine wine getting better with age. They'll look to Josh McGuire to step up and lead the way as a senior forward who won't let the opposition get over the younger forwards.

QT: Who were your toughest opponents when you played NRL?

CW: I always had tough tussles with Mark Gasnier and Jamie Lyon. As a centre at the Broncos, marking those two you boys you had to be on your game. They were two class players who had great careers and it was a privilege to play against them.

QT: What about teammates? Who were the best you played with?

CW: Allan Langer, Darren Lockyer, Brad Fittler and Gorden Tallis. Those four could change a game in an instant.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  benji marshall broncos chris walker intrust super cup ipswich jets marmin barba nrl shane walker

Local Partners

