Waiter's head glued after rum bottle glassing

A NIGHT at the pub on State of Origin, a few too many drinks and a rum bottle to the back of a head landed a 22-year-old woman in Ipswich District Court yesterday.

Haley Serene Walther pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed for her "irrational, stupid and impulsive" behaviour at the Racehorse Hotel at Booval in July last year.

The court heard the male victim was a waiter and the venue and was struck in the back of the head with a rum bottle while he was trying to break up a fight between Walther and another woman in the carpark.

Crown prosecutor James Marxson said Walther threw the bottle which caused a 3cm cut to the back of the victim's head.

It requiring glueing at hospital.

He said a victim impact statement was not provided and the complainant "wasn't really worried about it and hadn't thought about it for a long time".

"The prevalence of alcohol fuelled violence and the use of glass is an alarming feature," Mr Marxson said.

Defence lawyer Patrick Wilson said the offending was the result of a dispute that had escalated.

"She acted irrationally and was trying to lash out at the person she was in confrontation with and the complainant got caught up in it," Mr Wilson said.

"She said she drank too much, it was irrational, impulsive and stupid."

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said it was "in any view an absolutely stupid act" fuelled by alcohol.

"There appears to be an inflammation of the circumstances by the other female person," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

"People who work in hotels should be able to do so without being subjected to random acts of violence by people who have had too much to drink.

"Beverages are served in these establishment in bottles that provide missiles in the hands of people that want to throw them."

Walther was sentenced to two years probation and 100 hours community service to be completed in 12 months.