Vodka lands pedophile in court again

AN IPSWICH pedophile convicted of molesting a friend's nine-year-old son at a party has breached a release supervision order by drinking vodka.

Bradley Paul Crawford, 39, was released in February 2015 under the Dangerous Prisoners (Sexual Offenders) Act with 40 conditions including that he abstain from drinking alcohol and taking drugs.

On May 25 this year, he was randomly tested and found with alcohol in his system.

Crawford admitted he had been drinking a large quantity of vodka the day prior.

Crawford was convicted of six counts of indecent dealing with a child in 1996 and three counts of exposing a child under 16 to an indecent video.

He was convicted of six counts of indecent treatment of a child, including one of filming, and administering a drug for the purpose of a sexual act in 2005.

In 2012, Crawford committed another two indecent treatment offences.

A psychiatrist who examined Crawford for a 2015 hearing diagnosed him as a pedophile exclusively attracted to males.

In Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday, Justice Anne Lyons adjusted the conditions of Crawford's release order.

The original order required Crawford to get written approval from a Corrective Services officer to make any contact with a child under 16.

Justice Lyons said the requirement had excluded contact with family members on the basis that all the children in the family were female, who were "outside of his victim group". Since the order was made, Crawford had sought to have contact with a nephew.

The judge ordered that Crawford not make any contact with a boy under 16, except with prior written approval. He must fully disclose the nature of his past offences before making contact with a child.

Justice Lyons said Crawford had resorted to using alcohol when his life became stressful.

She said his risk of sexual offending had "not increased" as a result of the contravention, and he had previously been "doing well" on his release conditions.

