Vinnies: We are not your dumping ground

IT'S just past 8am on the first working day of the year and St Vincent de Paul Society volunteers are met with the "demoralising and disappointing" result of the community's generosity.

A drenching overnight on Monday meant volunteers who turned up to sort through two days worth of donations at Ipswich sites yesterday morning were forced to deal with wet, smelly and ruined goods destined for the bin instead of families in need.

Disposing of the 'donations' costs the charity time and money.

The scenario is common for the first day of trading after a public holiday but that could be about to change.

A new program rolling out across the region will see people who do the wrong thing, including dumping unwanted items or taking donations, charged with littering or stealing.

St Vincent's retail area coordinator Liz Ward said there were clear instructions made available to the community about their obligations when making donations; those instructions were often blatantly ignored.

"It's very demoralising for volunteers to start the new year with this kind of mess and it's obliviously costly for Vinnies to dispose of soiled goods," Ms Ward said.

"If donations are made outside of normal trading times we have no control of actually clearing those donations so unfortunately they get ruined and that means struggling Queenslanders are missing out on desperately needed items because they're getting wet and donations are getting soiled."

She said what people thought was generosity by piling up donations outside trading hours was actually presenting the charity with a massive bill.

"The kindness that people assume they are making by donating the goods isn't actually benefiting the people that need it most, it becomes a huge disposal cost to the society," Ms Ward said.

St Vincent de Paul Society is working on a program to have all new stores installed with CCTV cameras and all existing stores to be fitted out by 2020.

Ms Ward so those who dumped donations outside the bins and outside trading hours and also those who stole from the bins would be referred to police.

"We would hand that CCTV over to police and let the police decide if there is enough evidence to prosecute," she said.