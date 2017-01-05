VIDEO: Why Ipswich needs little battlers

THERE is a lot riding on small business in Ipswich.

Jobs, the economy and business confidence are the major winners in a perfect small businesses climate but that balance is hard to find.

That's according to small business advisor Michael Crowley who said grass- roots Ipswich businesses were facing challenges other centres were immune to, but despite that, the Ipswich small business scene was still the base of a healthy local economy.

"If you look at Ipswich, it has certain challenges. You don't have as large a market, you don't have access to as many support services, (and) often folks in Ipswich are starting from a lower socio economic status than other people, Ipswich attracts a high number of immigrants which present cultural and language barriers," Mr Crowley said.

Ipswich Business Enterprise Centre manager Michael Crowley. Rob Williams

"You have higher levels of unemployment in Ipswich which means less discretionary spending. So all of those add up to it being a challenge out here. Small business already have a very high failure rate, especially if you don't have help. You need other people to put their shoulder in and give you a push.

"Many of us don't know what we're getting into and it is just sheer hard work, it is extraordinarily hard work. Many aren't prepared for that. The other problem is the money, you don't get any money, you're broke and being broke sucks. You have got to be tough.

"Once you get going you have cash flow, customers, experience and confidence, it's an awful lot easier to get going."

The Ipswich Business Enterprise Centre manager said small businesses were the cogs which kept places such as Ipswich running.

"There are plenty of good small businesses in Ipswich and they are based on plenty of good people," Mr Crowley said.

"All small businesses are struggling so it would be misleading to say life is easy for small business owners. But that said we have a lot more successes in Ipswich than people realise," he said.

"You can say Ipswich what a dive and sadly that's how Ipswich gets tarred but come for a walk with me and I can show you people who are working their backsides off, raising families and fully independent, paying a mortgage raising their kids and doing it out of their own wits at running a business.

" Ipswich is full of those people and we don't tell that story and it frustrates me.

"There is a negative image of Ipswich and it's wrong.

"You can change things much more at the small business level than you can at the corporate level. If you want to effect change, if you want to boost this place, you have got to do it through small business because that keeps the money in Ipswich."

BUSINESS GAME: Bruce and Amanda Bolton have nurtured their business Bolton's Auto Care into the success story it is today. Emma Clarke

Bolton's Auto Care is one of the hundreds of businesses Mr Crowley has nurtured into a success.

Owners Richard and Amanda Bolton traded in their mobile mechanic trailer and little red tool box two years ago moved into a permanent premises on Turley St in Ipswich.

They are about to hire their fifth staff member and have plans for growth.

"Sometimes we don't think we have achieved something so quickly, it doesn't feel like that to us," Mrs Bolton said.

Mr Bolton said he put the success down to "a lot of hard work" and being honest to customers.

"It's progressed into two years to something massive," he said.

"We had a five-year business plan to get a small workshop within four years and it happened in six months.

"We've had to work double the number of hours as other mechanics to make the same amount but that has formed the basis of our customer support.

"It's hard to fit it all in but we're learning."