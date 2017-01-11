37°
News

VIDEO: Vegetation key to Sapling Pocket flood resilience

Emma Clarke
| 11th Jan 2017 3:31 PM Updated: 3:39 PM

CLOSE to $1million worth of vegetation development is set to reduce the impact of major flood events on Ipswich's drinking water supply.

Works have started at Sapling Pocket at Pine Mountain, a parcel of land annihilated by flood events in 2011, 2013, and 2015, forcing the closure of the Mount Crosby Water Treatment Plant during the most serious flooding events.

The 2011 flooding event saw dirty water flow into the treatment plant and limit reservoir capacity to 12 hours of supply.

Commonwealth and State Governments have come to the party with $340,000 with a $470,000 boost from Seqwater.

The government funds are part of the $6 million Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements assistance package.

Seqwater project planner Simon Brown said the works would reduce the water flow speed during major flood events and also relieve pressure on the water treatment plant.

"The water would normally take the path of the river but in a big flood event it rips through the country and basically guts the whole thing and takes a bunch of sediment, a bunch of soil down to the Mount Crosby Water Treatment Plant," Mr Brown said.

SEQ Water project planner Simon Brown, Cr David Morrison, Cr David Pahlke and SEQ Water general manager Daniel Spiller.
SEQ Water project planner Simon Brown, Cr David Morrison, Cr David Pahlke and SEQ Water general manager Daniel Spiller. Rob Williams

 

"Obviously that's not good because it increases treatment costs and there are concerns about health.

"The other main concern is if the river changes its path, the river gets shorter and speed the water up through the whole system and makes erosion happen up and down stream."

He said vegetation already growing at the site was perfectly adapted to the conditions and was fundamental in slowing the water collecting sediment.

"Water is a bit of a judo thing, you're trying to not stop it, you're tyring to move it slowly," Mr Brown said.

Seqwater asset portfolio development and delivery general manager Dan Spiller said the area was cleared as part of an old quarry site but the project aimed to reinstate the plants and give it a chance to fully develop.

He said the process was the first of its kind in Ipswich and set the benchmark for future development.

"We're investing a lot in the treatment plant so we can deal with those events better. What we need to do is invest in the source so we are more resilient when those events occur," Mr Spiller said.

Ipswich councillor David Morrison said the project focused on education, recreation, conservation and water quality and presented a "world standard".

"Our ultimate goal will be to have an education centre here on the site where school children can come and be educated about water safety, the first of its kind," Cr Morrison said.

He said the facility had the potential to be operational within five years and could cost as much as $5 million.

Minister for Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning Jackie Trad said she recognised Ipswich was "no stranger" to disaster repairs.

Sapling Pocket Inset Floodplain Restoration.
Sapling Pocket Inset Floodplain Restoration. Rob Williams

 

"Ipswich has been hit several times in the past five years including the devastating floods of 2010 and 2011, and I'm sure this project will help restore Sapling Pocket to its former glory," Ms Trad said.

How Saplings Pocket will work

More than 350 piles will slow the water flow and help 430, 000 small native trees to re -vegetate the area and reduce water speed and energy over the next 15 years.

The trees will be planted in strategic locations throughout the inlet flood plain to allow them to fully develop in three years.

The site sees 400 million litres of water flow from Wivenhoe dam every day.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  mount crosby water treatment plant saplings pocket seqwater

ON SITE: Sapling Pocket Inset floodplain restoration and inset SEQ Water project planner Simon Brown, Cr David Morrison, Cr David Pahlke and SEQ Water general manager Daniel Spiller.

