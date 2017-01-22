VIDEO: Truckies farewell driver killed on the job

SINCE Dallas Holland could walk and talk, he wanted to be a truck driver.

He was an integral and well-respected part of the same trucking industry that gathered early on Saturday morning to make sure Mr Holland's last truck ride was one many people would remember.

Dallas Holland was killed on the Logan Mwy on January 10. File

Close to 20 trucks formed the procession that transported Mr Holland's casket from the Dinmore pads to a funeral service at Laidley and for burial in Toowoomba.

The 34-year-old Lowood man was hit by a truck and killed when he was checking his load's straps in the emergency pullover bay on the Logan Motorway on January 10.

His death rocked the industry and those known to him and sparked fresh calls for a review of emergency pullover lanes to give truckies and other drivers a safe and reliable place to check their loads.

His sister Terri Thomas, a former truck driver, said Dallas followed in his father's trucking tracks and was set on getting behind the wheel from the beginning.

"Since Dallas could walk he was going to be a truck driver, since Dallas could talk he was going to be a truck driver and that's all he ever wanted to do, to be a truck driver. His Dad's a truck driver," Ms Thomas said.

"It was his life. This will mean a lot to Dallas.

"I'd like to think his death has a huge impact on the safety standards in the trucking industry, he was doing the right thing and keeping other people safe.

"He will be missed by lots and lots, he was a good kid."

She said her brother would be remembered for his affectionate smile and contagious laugh but also as a safe and respectable driver.

"He was a lovely kid, he really was. He was a kid to me because he was my kid brother," Ms Thomas said.

"He was funny, he was a good guy. I'll remember his laugh, his smile and the last memory I had of him was giving him a hard time because he didn't have a (high-vis) vest on.

"For everyone that knew him, they'll remember he was a good driver.

IN MEMORY: Dallas Holland's sisters Jackie Riley and Terri Thomas. Emma Clarke

"The trucking industry look out for their own and that's the way it is and always has been. They look out for their own, it doesn't matter if you know them or not.

"They need to make the emergency lanes wider so trucks can get further off the road and be safe. There needs to a review of all emergency lanes especially for truck drivers."

The community left their messages to Mr Holland's family on social media:

Lisa Joe King - Lowood might be a growing town but we are still a small community. RIP

Scott Simpson - My lights will be on

Jacqueline Lines - Our family's love and best wishes to yours, we are 15 weeks in since loosing our Andy in a truck so understand how hard this is, stay strong and celebrate his life today and know your surrounded by love.

Joy Emerson - Very sad day of losing one of our own, my condolences to his family.