Video shows moment truck rolls on highway

19th Oct 2016 7:49 AM Updated: 9:28 AM
The terrifying moment a truck rolls on the Warrego Hwy.
The terrifying moment a truck rolls on the Warrego Hwy.

VIDEO has emerged of the moment a cattle truck rolled on the Warrego Hwy.

The crash closed the highway for three hours and cattle had to be euthanised.

In footage obtained by Win News Toowoomba, the truck is seen heading east on the highway near the Gatton McDonald's about 5pm on Thursday.

As the driver, Jason Hoole approaches the University of Queensland Gatton turnoff, a utility appears to pull out in front of the truck.

The cattle truck crashed this afternoon. Photo Win News Toowoomba
The cattle truck crashed this afternoon. Photo Win News Toowoomba

The truck driver took evasive action, but soon after rolled the truck.

 

Mr Hoole told Win News he tried to hit the brakes.

"I was going too fast with the moving load, it just wasn't going to happen.

"I tried to gently manoeuvre into the left hand lane, that didn't happen either."

Mr Hoole said he hung on to the steering wheel during the crash.

"That's all I could think of."

Cars are backed up after a crash on the Warrego Hwy. Photo Win News Toowoomba
Cars are backed up after a crash on the Warrego Hwy. Photo Win News Toowoomba

He was trapped by a fridge in the truck and later freed by other motorists.

Mr Hoole said it would take some time to get over the crash.

He returned to work on Monday.

Mr Hoole urged other drivers to take care on road while merging, particularly around trucks.

"We do our best to avoid it, obviously we can't avoid everything."

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  crash toowoomba video warrego highway win news toowoomba

Orange is the New Black.

