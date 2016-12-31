38°
VIDEO: Ipswich New Years Eve celebrations kick off

Emma Clarke
| 31st Dec 2016 6:57 PM Updated: 7:32 PM

THE night is still young but plenty of Ipswich New Years Eve party-goers were bubbling to get down to North Ipswich Reserve to celebrate 2017 at the Ipswich City Council's annual New Year's Eve event.

Free family entertainment, including kid's rides, food stalls, face painting, ball artistry, a spectacular firework display and more is all happening until 9.30pm tonight.

Activities will include a PAW Patrol character stage show, Boogie Woogies Superhero Band, a Trolls character stage show, a fire-dance show, live entertainment and fireworks.

Still undecided about which New Years resolutions to aim for? Have a look and listen to what some party goers at the North Ipswich Reserve plan to do in 2017.

If you're still thoroughly stuck, take from five-year-old Noah Edwards book and have a orange slushie while you think about it.

Topics:  ipswich new years eve new years eve

