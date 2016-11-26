VIDEO: Motorcyclist Santas and their teddy pillions

HUNDREDS of motorcyclist Santas, many with with a handle bar moustache, rumbled through the streets of Ipswich this morning.

Dennis Ashford, his wife Trisha and son Matthew were three of close to 300 motorcyclists who lit up their bikes with tinsel and reindeer antlers as part of the fourth annual Gasoline Alley Toy Run.

The riders and their support crews left Limestone Park in a flurry of biker Christmas cheer in support of Ronald McDonald House and the Salvation Army.

GOOD CAUSE: Matthew, Dennis and Trisha Ashford at the Gasoline Alley Toy Run. Emma Clarke

Mr and Mrs Ashford were joined by their son Matthew who made the trip from Kingaroy to take part in the event.

The couple said it was the first time they had ridden as part of the toy run but it wouldn't be the last.

"I rekon it's a good charity cause because there is a lot of misfortune out there with kids who don't get a lot of gifts," Mr Ashford said.

"They look forward to getting what they get."

He said he was his wife, who are foster parents, first began their motorcycle journey five years ago in a mid-life crisis.

"We've never looked back. There are great people and I can't get enough of it," he said.

"Everywhere I go, my wife is on the back with me all the time."