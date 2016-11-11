VIDEO: Monster brown snake found lurking in garden

ONE of the biggest brown snakes seen has been caught at a property near Toowoomba.

The 2.3m-long snake was captured at Murphy's Ck by Dave Wiedman from Toowoomba Snake Catchers 24/7.

He said it was the largest snake found this season, and just shy of the biggest snake he'd caught, a monster brown measuring 2.4m.

"It's been out in the bush living a good life," Mr Wiedman said.

"With all the rain in the last season he's had plenty of food."

Mr Wiedman said larger snakes were often more intelligent, avoiding humans and other animals.

They're also more dangerous to capture.

Dave Wiedman handles the massive brown snake found near Toowoomba.

"It depends on situation. If he's out in the bush in tall grass they're easier to catch than small snakes because you can see them moving through grass.

"They're easier to grab than smaller snakes because there's more to get a hold of, but more dangerous to capture.

"They can turn around and tag you in the chest."

The snake catcher narrowly avoided being envenomated recently when a brown snake struck him in the chest during a capture at Esk.

"Luckily I had a singlet on underneath my shirt, it got through the shirt but not the singlet.

"That's why I always carry a bandage."

The largest brown snake seen in Australia measured more than 2.4m long.