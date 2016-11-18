VIDEO: Men sentenced after young thugs bash victim

HE WAS at the pub with his family when a group of youths set upon Troy New with a rock, fire hydrant cover, fence palings and sticks, leaving him bleeding and lifeless in the car park.

A group of "young thugs who acted like a pack of wolves" heckled the 33-year-old for cigarettes as he walked to the Redbank pub just before they tormented him and his family in December 2013.

Close to three years later, two men were sentenced to good behaviour bonds in Ipswich District Court yesterday for their role in the bashing.

Speaking outside court, Mr New said the injuries he was left with had lasting affects on his personal life and health.

He said he expected the group to have had up to 30 people, some younger than 10.

Doctors used more than 20 stitches to mend his face and the back of his head and he was left with a cracked skull, bleeding on the brain and a haematoma.

The head injuries left him with no taste or smell senses.

"I was black and blue and brown," Mr New said.

BASHING VICTIM: Troy New outside Ipswich Magistrates Court. Emma Clarke

"My memory, my mates, I'll never get my sense of smell or taste back. My productivity in work has dropped, it was easy as before this now I'm just busting my arse.

"My dad is an awesome chef. Mango on toast, the basics down the pub, battered chips with gravy and garlic sauce, I haven't touched that for three years now."

During sentencing of Rafael Barry Tanner, 19, and Dale Andrew Tillbrook, 21, Crown prosecutor Michael Spencer said the group followed Mr New to the pub, yelled abuse and challenged him to a fight.

Mr Spencer said a person from the group threw a water bottle in Mr New's direction before he headed over and threw punches at a 15-year-old in the group.

The court heard Mr New was hit with "a number of improvised weapons".

"The injuries cannot be attributed to anybody accused," Mr Spencer said.

CCTV video footage shown to the court showed the group bash Mr New and run off, leaving him lying lifeless in the car park before another person rushed to his aid.

Tanner's defence lawyer, Stephen Kissick, said his client was "quite a good young lad" who was "different to the person he was".

"He does seem as though he is maturing and moving forward in life generally and is focused on being quite pro-social," Mr Kissick said.

Tillbrook's defence lawyer, Scott Neaves, said his client was the father to an eight-month-old child and his partner was due to have another baby in April.

"At the time of this offending he was much younger and much less mature," he said.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said the group was a "lawless pack that runs the streets" and "tormented him to the point he accepted his challenge to a fight".

"The community expects some protection from gangs of young men who have nothing better to do than set upon people with weapons," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

Tanner pleaded guilty to one count each of affray and stealing Mr New's phone while Tillbrook pleaded guilty to one count of affray.

Both were sentenced to a 12 month good behaviour bond with $1200 recognisance and Tanner was ordered to pay $500 compensation for the stealing offence.