VIDEO: Ipswich's $2.28b Boxing Day business boost

IPSWICH retailers cashed in on a slice of $2.28 billion in sales on Boxing Day.

The National Retail Association tipped shoppers would spend record dollars at the after Christmas sales, the most significant Boxing Day spend in Australian history.

Australian shoppers were predicted to spend $100 million, or 4.2% more than last year.

Select Ipswich retailers, cafes, restaurants and cinemas made the most of the rush and opened their doors to catch the last of the festive spending spree.

Boxing Day sales at Orion Shopping Centre. Mia Pocock, 7, hitting the sales at Smiggle. Inga Williams

Smiggle Orion manager Amanda Hardy said gift cards were running hot as children's presents from Santa were put to good use.

"I've done a Boxing Day with other retailers and it's definitely busier this year, I think it's the kid demographic, that helps a lot," Ms Hardy said.

"We'd be silly if we weren't cashing in on that, it makes the world go round.

"There are definitely lots of kids and parents with gift cards, obviously that's what they've got from Santa."

Ms Hardy said she expected the busy period to last until February, making the most of back to school trade.

Mia Pocock and mum Courtney were among the thousands of shoppers Orion Springfield management expected to have flowed through the doors throughout the day.

"She's just out spending her gift cards she got for Christmas, she's a big fan of Smiggle," Ms Pocock said.

Laneway Cafe and Bar baristas Clare Gardner and Khushi Kaur. Emma Clarke

"We've been to Target, she spent on Shopkins, another gift card and she bought a charger for her 3DS.

Laneway Cafe and Bar were among a small handful of Ipswich central business who opened their doors for trade in the wake of Christmas.

Barista Clare Gardner said there was a strong incentive to get back to work and a steady stream of customers lining up before opening time was proof.

"We are one of the only places open so that will bring in a lot of business hopefully," she said.