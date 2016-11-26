29°
VIDEO: Formal wear retailer goes out with a dazzle

Emma Clarke
| 26th Nov 2016 5:00 AM

BEHIND the racks of ball gowns, beyond the metres of silk and between the tiaras is hidden a decade-long love affair.

It is one during which Yvonne Harris has spent the past 10 years literally making girls' dreams come true with their ultimate formal or bridal dress.

BITTER SWEET: Von's Gorgeous Gowns owner Yvonne Harris is shutting shop after a decade in business.
Today marks the end of an era for Ms Harris as she fits the last dress at Von's Gorgeous Gowns.

One of the only local privately owned formal wear retailers in Ipswich, Von's Gorgeous Gowns has shaped a fundamental part of girls' and women's lives since 2007 as they prepare for their formal night, wedding day or special occasion.

As the school formal and wedding season draws to a close for another year, Ms Harris said the time had come for her to trade her toil for her family.

"My husband retired at the beginning of the year and he is very restless so I want to join him, we want to buy a caravan and all that sort of thing" she said.

"It's purely for retirement, there is plenty of support, it was just time.

"My husband would go crazy if I didn't retire soon.

"It's very bitter sweet.

"It's exciting but it's my baby so I don't know how I am going to feel once I have done it. I'll see how I feel when it's actually happening."

She said she still considered her business a success story, a success not possible without the support from loyal customers.

"I feel very lucky, I'm so glad even though we're closing, we're closing on our own terms. We don't have to close, that made me happy even though I'm walking away," she said.

"I'm very happy I've gone out the way I have and not because I'm broke.

"I've learnt so much.

"Here everyone is happy and excited, they have something great coming up. It's really a feel good job.

"When they put the right dress on, they get the beautiful look on their face. People come in with all sorts of hang ups about their bodies or their appearance and it's really nice when you see them in something lovely."

The love for handy work and formal wear began with Ms Harris' two daughters, Sharna and Kali, in their school formals and wedding, a passion Ms Harris turned into a business.

BITTER SWEET: Von's Gorgeous Gowns owner Yvonne Harris is shutting shop after a decade in business.
It first started at the family home in Karalee and grew into the boutique shop front at North Ipswich almost five years ago.

"I had daughters going through formals and there wasn't much around Ipswich. When my daughter got married we did absolutely everything for the wedding, we did all the dresses, everything you can think of," she said.

"It was so much fun then when the wedding was over, I was bored.

"It just kept growing and growing.

"Nobody knew I existed when I was at home but the customers that did know me, they were very good and loyal customers. That's how it grew, by word of mouth."

The business went up for sale six months ago and while it was not to be, Ms Harris said she was confident the time had come for her to retire.

"They were very keen but finances fell through. We were close to signing and we thought it had sold. I was so disappointed," she said.

"We though we had it sold, that really consolidated that and put the wheels in motion to finish at the end of this month and then when that fell through, we just continued on this path."

Today is the last day customers can buy a formal gown from Ms Harris, at 17 Downs St, North Ipswich.

Topics:  ipswich ipswich business von's gorgeous gowns

