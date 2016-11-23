VIDEO: Environmental take on New Chum tyre recycling plant

THE same material that cushions children's playgrounds is about to be used to power an Ipswich recycling plant.

Chip Tyre's new Chum Waste to Product Plant will recycle old tyres using technologies for processing into liquid fuels like diesel, carbon, scrap steel and electricity for plant operation through pyrolysis.

NEW VENTURE: Chip Tyre owner David Mohr at the site of the proposal. Emma Clarke

It means the plant, which recycles 200,000 tyres a month, will be up to 90% self-sufficient on power and diesel supply and be able to eliminate its fossil fuels and landfill contributions.

The $15 million proposal will further recycle the waste product left after the tyre chip process by converting the material into power, a process which will create 12 new jobs.

"The main driver behind the waste to energy plant is to use a pyrolysis method which is any oxygen-free heating chamber after it's been processed and we've removed as much rubber crumb as we can," owner David Mohr said.

"These low value items are used in land fill or taken away at low or no value.

Tyre chip Emma Clarke

"After we treat it through the waste to energy plant we'll recover pyrolysis oil which can be refined into a diesel like product, carbon which can be used in the down stream process of creating energy, a clean grade of steel that would attract some sort of price."

The crumb is used to produce tile adhesive, spray bitumen, synthetic grass, and playground, sport field matting walkways and equestrian facility bases.

"There is a lot of upside with high energy costs we have, quite a lot of diesel and quite a lot of material going to landfill. We are looking to be independent on energy both electricity and diesel by using diesel to power generators and being self sufficient," Mr Mohr said.

"As a by-product of every tonne of rubber we make, there is a tonne of waste, so there is about a 50-50 split,'' Mr Mohr said.

"We're intending to use all of that 50%.''

The development application is currently before council.