VIDEO: End of six decade newsagent legacy

A MECCA for scratchies, newspapers, magazines and snacks, East Ipswich News has stood the test of time for close to 60 years.

The iconic news agent has remained steadfast at the Five Ways since the 1960's, a home for the community's news and a good early morning chat.

They are conversations between friends which will form fond memories as the owners serve their last customer on Sunday morning.

FOND MEMORIES: East Ipswich News owner Marie Sheppard with her husband Neil and son Craig, took over the business 12 years ago. Emma Clarke

Owner Marie Sheppard, along with her husband Neil and son Craig, took over the business 12 years ago but she said the time had come for retirement and to spend more time with their feet up.

She said it was a decision made with the support of regular customers, loyal friendships and plenty of laughs shared.

"Every morning, there is a group that come in and that's what I'm going to miss, a bit of chatting and a bit of laughing, that part I'll miss," she said.

"We have a joke with the regulars and there are people I served when I was 15, they're special people I will miss because I was still in contact with them here.

"Hopefully we'll just be able to have a life, enjoy normal things that normal people do.

"We made a lot of friends and friend we're going to keep forever, we've seen a lot of kids grow up. People tend to have a chat and tell you all sorts, we're a bit like a councillor really."

Craig began the paper route 21 years ago and after the daily 3am wake-up call, will take a well deserved holiday before he starts a new career.

Ms Sheppard said the role had not been without its challenges.

Craig Sheppard Emma Clarke

"Mrs Turvey turned 100 this year and she had to come up to say goodbye," she said.

"I said you won't get anyone throwing the paper like Craig and she said he took the heads off my gerberas.

"He said it wasn't him."

One of the fondest memories of their time in business was telling a woman she had won close to $1 million on first division Lotto.

"When we sold the first division, to see how happy that lady was, that was special," Ms Sheppard said.

"I asked her if she wanted to sit down and it hadn't sunk in yet, then she let out this big cry.

"She was so happy she ran out the shop and you could hear her screaming.

"I though I had better go after her, jeepers creepers. She said she was going to go home and run around the yard with no clothes on.

"To see her reaction, the excitement we thought that was pretty good."

She said it was an example of memories the family would take away from the business.

"You knew people appreciated what you did, but you did things because that's what you did but you're finding out how much they appreciated it and I sort of shrug it off, but just to hear them say it is nice," she said.

"One customer said he would miss the conversation, he said that's why I come in and he said I always leave here laughing and go to work happy.

"I got a it teary, he said I'll never find that again."

Loyal customers Mae and Arthur Frame Emma Clarke

Regular customers Arthur and Marie Frame said they would miss the convenience of a newsagent across the road but also their friends.

"We've become very close over the years and its a sad time when this sort of thing happens," Mr Frame said.

"It's also sad for a community when corner stores go, that's one less and they provide an enormous service for the public."

Ms Frame said the news agent had served a great service to the community, one which would be difficult to replace.

"They've become our friend and it will be very different not having them across the road. We look after each other which I think a lot of people did in this area," she said.

"We wish them all the best but it will be wonderful for Marie and Neil to have time to themselves now and do all the things they want to do and Craig to head off in another direction.

"We thank them from the bottom of our hearts and this area will miss them terribly."