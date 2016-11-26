29°
News

VIDEO: End of six decade newsagent legacy

Emma Clarke
| 26th Nov 2016 5:00 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MECCA for scratchies, newspapers, magazines and snacks, East Ipswich News has stood the test of time for close to 60 years.

The iconic news agent has remained steadfast at the Five Ways since the 1960's, a home for the community's news and a good early morning chat.

They are conversations between friends which will form fond memories as the owners serve their last customer on Sunday morning.

FOND MEMORIES: East Ipswich News owner Marie Sheppard with her husband Neil and son Craig, took over the business 12 years ago.
FOND MEMORIES: East Ipswich News owner Marie Sheppard with her husband Neil and son Craig, took over the business 12 years ago. Emma Clarke

 

Owner Marie Sheppard, along with her husband Neil and son Craig, took over the business 12 years ago but she said the time had come for retirement and to spend more time with their feet up.

She said it was a decision made with the support of regular customers, loyal friendships and plenty of laughs shared.

"Every morning, there is a group that come in and that's what I'm going to miss, a bit of chatting and a bit of laughing, that part I'll miss," she said.

"We have a joke with the regulars and there are people I served when I was 15, they're special people I will miss because I was still in contact with them here.

"Hopefully we'll just be able to have a life, enjoy normal things that normal people do.

"We made a lot of friends and friend we're going to keep forever, we've seen a lot of kids grow up. People tend to have a chat and tell you all sorts, we're a bit like a councillor really."

Craig began the paper route 21 years ago and after the daily 3am wake-up call, will take a well deserved holiday before he starts a new career.

Ms Sheppard said the role had not been without its challenges.

Craig Sheppard
Craig Sheppard Emma Clarke

 

"Mrs Turvey turned 100 this year and she had to come up to say goodbye," she said.

"I said you won't get anyone throwing the paper like Craig and she said he took the heads off my gerberas.

"He said it wasn't him."

One of the fondest memories of their time in business was telling a woman she had won close to $1 million on first division Lotto.

"When we sold the first division, to see how happy that lady was, that was special," Ms Sheppard said.

"I asked her if she wanted to sit down and it hadn't sunk in yet, then she let out this big cry.

"She was so happy she ran out the shop and you could hear her screaming.

"I though I had better go after her, jeepers creepers. She said she was going to go home and run around the yard with no clothes on.

"To see her reaction, the excitement we thought that was pretty good."

She said it was an example of memories the family would take away from the business.

"You knew people appreciated what you did, but you did things because that's what you did but you're finding out how much they appreciated it and I sort of shrug it off, but just to hear them say it is nice," she said.

"One customer said he would miss the conversation, he said that's why I come in and he said I always leave here laughing and go to work happy.

"I got a it teary, he said I'll never find that again."

Loyal customers Mae and Arthur Frame
Loyal customers Mae and Arthur Frame Emma Clarke

 

Regular customers Arthur and Marie Frame said they would miss the convenience of a newsagent across the road but also their friends.

"We've become very close over the years and its a sad time when this sort of thing happens," Mr Frame said.

"It's also sad for a community when corner stores go, that's one less and they provide an enormous service for the public."

Ms Frame said the news agent had served a great service to the community, one which would be difficult to replace.

"They've become our friend and it will be very different not having them across the road. We look after each other which I think a lot of people did in this area," she said.

"We wish them all the best but it will be wonderful for Marie and Neil to have time to themselves now and do all the things they want to do and Craig to head off in another direction.

"We thank them from the bottom of our hearts and this area will miss them terribly."

 

  • Customers can access Vogue News, Glebe Road Takeaway and Friendly Grocer on Jacaranda St as the closest newsagents after the weekend.
  • East Ipswich News will close for the last time at 11am on Sunday.
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  business closure ipswich small business

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

More people jobless in Ipswich than ever before

More people jobless in Ipswich than ever before

THE State Government is offering $20,000 for businesses to give someone a job

Party pill supplier dodges jail

A young Ipswich man has narrowly escaped jail for the supply of MDMA pills similar to these.

Young tradie was "sucked in” to party drug culture: court

Confession gets dealer a lighter sentence

Drug dealer escapes serious jail time for trafficking

VIDEO: Formal wear retailer goes out with a dazzle

BITTER SWEET: Von's Gorgeous Gowns owner Yvonne Harris is shutting shop after a decade in business.

Von's Gorgeous Gowns will see the last gown sold today

Local Partners

FLOOD RISK: Mayors launch plan to protect $260M industry

A COMPREHENSIVE plan to deal with the flood risk to rivers and lakes in the Lockyer Valley has been launched.

How Ipswich teen went from refugee camp to entrepreneur

BIG IDEAS: Seventeen-year-old Salomon Lukonga is trying to raise $10,000 to start a clothing line and send 30% of the profits back to help people in The Congo.

Salomon Lukonga campaigns to help people in war torn country

Things to do this weekend

Enjoy St Andrew's Night with the national champion Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band at their hall in Limestone Park

Looking for an event?

Five things to do this weekend

Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band presents St Andrew's Night tomorrow at their hall in Limestone Park.

Get excited for Christmas with the Glamorgan Vale markets and more.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Review: Bridget Jones's Baby

Review: Bridget Jones's Baby

AFTER reading the fourth instalment of the Bridget Jones diaries, I think Bridget might be my spirit animal.

Pilot gets girls a TV show

Greta Lee Jackson, Sarah Bishop and Adele Vuko create and star in the ABC's new comedy sketch series Wham Bam Thank You Ma'am.

Their active wear parody went viral, now they're back

Perrie Edwards hits out at radio presenter

Perrie Edwards reportedly slapped a radio presenter

Screen legend Betty White still wants a date

Betty White.

Betty White, 94, wants to go on dates but claims no one asks her out

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum making musical movie

Michael Becall is set to write the script

Kelly Clarkson grateful she won't get pregnant again

Kelly Clarkson is "thankful" she won't be having any more children

Kanye West to remain in hospital over Thanksgiving

Kanye West will reportedly remain in hospital for several more days

POTENTIAL AND POSITION IN PEAK

15 Hall Street, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 2 OFFERS $249,000

Ideally located within the appealing and sort-after township of Peak Crossing is this large Queenslander home on a spacious 1356m2 block. With characteristics...

Character Home with 4 bay carport

17a Railway Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 4 $319,000

This is just what you have been looking for. A lovely character home with front verandah to watch the world go by - perfect spot to sit and relax and absorb a...

A Real Delight

33 Prospect St, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 3 $308,000

his delightful home has been beautifully renovated and is ready for market. * Three Good Size Bedrooms * Good Size Lounge area with plenty of filtering light...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!!

60 Jane Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

THE GREAT ENTERTAINER OR FAMILY RETREAT!

5 Takara Court, Karana Downs 4306

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens, massive outdoor and multiple indoor living areas where you can entertain to your hearts content or just relax...

Commercial Block DA Approval For Shops/Offices

66 Grace Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; Large 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; ... $650,000 + GST

andbull; Large 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; Offers to lease already received for the food store and bottle...

AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY IN BOOVAL

16A Dudleigh Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Set in a convenient & central location, and only a short walk to Booval Fair, Booval Train Station, and many other convenience stores and shops, 16A Dudleigh...

ROCK SOLID INVESTMENT OR ELEVATED FAMILY LIVING!

60 Heritage Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $339,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is perfect for either investors looking for a rock solid investment located in the heart of one of Ipswich’s most sought...

AFFORDABLE TO LIVE IN- INVEST WITH A 11% RETURN

31/5 Judith Street, Flinders View 4305

Unit 1 1 $95,000

Great one bedroom unit in absolutely perfect location is now presented for sale. Located in a 55+ gated community, situated close to all amenities including...

START THE NEW YEAR IN YOUR NEW HOME!

17 Calimon Court, Coalfalls 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction: Venue ...

Auction Location: On Site. Located in Coalfalls, just minutes to Brassall Village Shopping Centre is this quality low set brick home with tiled open plan living...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!