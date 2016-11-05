VIDEO: Emergency services in top form for storm season

THE region's emergency services are in top condition leading into the storm season.

Operation Fortitude put Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, which includes State Emergency Services and urban and rural fire services along with the council to their test in a hypothetical weather event scenario this week.

The training operation was centred on a hypothetical weather event including 200 emergency services personnel, homes without roofs, severe storm damage, significant rainfall, flooding with dams 90% full and a structure fire.

QFES West Moreton zone commander Michelle Young said the aim was to make sure QFES as a whole was prepared for the up and coming storm season.

"This is one of the first exercise that we've had like this, working together, interoperability, with all of our services and it worked really well," Ms Young said.

"There is always some highlights for us and room for improvement but going forward and into the storm season, we're really well prepared and the community is going to be safe.

"We practised with a storm that had come through and flooded Lowood and North Ipswich with predicted rainfall of 200ml over the next four days so it was going to be a protracted weather event and we would see localised flooding, storm damage, people trapped, communities cut off, electricity that had come down and everything that comes with that."

Ipswich SES group leader Jason Daniels said Operation Fortitude jobs were hypothetical but usually they came though on the app or via 132 500.

Emergency training at the Ipswich SES base on Wednesday. Rob Williams

"We're always ready to go, it's a 24/7 organisation but if we come up against a brick wall we improvise, adapt, overcome and move forward. As we plan through the exercise, if we need to move assets in we talk to our units and get things moving."

Rural Fire Services Queensland area director Paul Stores said there were plenty of things the community could do to make sure they were prepared for storm season.

He said on average 20 thunder storms lashed the state every year.

"There are lots of things the community can do around the house, first they can have a plan, a get ready plan, get it together, make sure they've spoken to their family and get a plan in place," Mr Stores said.

"The weather bureau is giving us forecasts ahead, they're saying we're going to see another three or four cyclones this year and of course usually we see about 20 thunder storms through Queensland every year and this year we will see something similar to that."