VIDEO: Cheese and Vegemite pie an Aussie winner

THERE is nothing more Aussie than cheese and Vegemite sandwiches and meat pies - so one Ipswich pie expert has combined them both.

Old Fernvale Bakery's cheese and Vegemite pie was created to commemorate Australia Day but also in celebration of Vegemite's return to Australian shores when dairy company Bega bought the rights to the spread earlier this month.

Expert pie baker Bradley Gordon and the team at Old Fernvale Bakery have created what tastes like a cheese and Vegemite toastie encapsulated in their famous meat pies.

It has only been on bakery shelves for three days and hungry customers have already snapped up hundreds.

"Bega bought Vegemite and we thought there is nothing more Aussie than Vegemite and cheese so why not make it into a pie," Mr Gordon said.

"It tastes like a cheese and Vegemite toasted sandwich, that's what I reckon it tastes like."

Mr Gordon has been baking pies for the last 23 years and with over 200 varieties under his belt, 145 of which Old Fernvale Bakery claims rights to, he has created his fair share of pie masterpieces.

"I really enjoy my job, especially how many pies I get to make," he said.

Fervale Bakery baker Bradley Gordon with the Vegemite and cheese pie. Rob Williams

"Butter chicken is pretty nice, veggie stack is really good for a vegetarian pie, it's hard to keep up with. Spicy goat is also good."

Old Fernvale Bakery owner Bill Rose said the pie demanded plenty of technique and tweaking to make the recipe perfect.

"There is a bit of technique in there because Vegemite is very salty and the first thing Brad learnt is if you just make a pie the way you normally do it's just far too salty," Mr Rose said.

"The type of cheese Brad used is opposite to what we would normally use so there is a bit of a trick in there. Those few things and no added salt and cheddar cheese as opposed to liquid cheese all make that pie a nice pie to eat with a good after-flavour.

"Brad makes every pie by hand and that's thousands daily so they can be tweaked at any time depending on what customer feedback is.

"They don't quite know what to expect, everybody is brought up with cheese and Vegemite sandwiches. Because it's something people eat everyday it will be successful."

He said the pie was still a work in progress and customers were invited to give feedback.

"It's like any product we make, as long as the customers demand it we'll produce it and already I know that will be forever," Mr Rose said.

"We've had some big hits with pies, probably the biggest response we've ever had is the cheeseburger pie that just went crazy.

"Brad is already an outstanding baker, I'm hard to please, he's a great baker and I'm a great taster."