VIDEO: Baby girl couple's Christmas surprise

THE most precious Christmas gift of all for a Redbank Plains couple came just in time on Sunday.
Baby Marlee was delivered by emergency caesarean to parents Amye Harris and Shane Rogan late in the afternoon of Christmas Day.
A little sister to Lilly, 2, Marlee was a welcome interruption to the family Christmas lunch.
"I had contractions for the last few days and on Christmas morning I had enough so I called up and they told me to come in," Ms Harris said.
"I was sent home to try and have a nap and get some rest and my partner went to have some of the lunch but I called him and said no, I can't do this I need to (go to hospital).
"I knew she was due on Christmas and I was hoping to get another day but I didn't really care."
Dad Shane said baby Marlee was born on her due date, but was still a Christmas surprise.
"You can't really be prepared for it, it's probably a bit full on when its happening," he said.
Ipswich Maternity Ward Clinical Midwife Beth Clarke said there was no stopping a baby from arriving, whether on Christmas day or any other day of the week.
"I think babies come when they're good and ready, mums don't have much choice if a baby was going to come on Christmas Day," she said.
"I've been doing this for a long time and the best part about being a midwife, especially on Christmas Day, is seeing babies born into happy families."