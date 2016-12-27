VIDEO: Baby girl couple's Christmas surprise

THE most precious Christmas gift of all for a Redbank Plains couple came just in time on Sunday.

Baby Marlee was delivered by emergency caesarean to parents Amye Harris and Shane Rogan late in the afternoon of Christmas Day.

Amye Harris welcomed baby Marlee on Christmas Day, pictured with her big sister Lilly, 2. Inga Williams

A little sister to Lilly, 2, Marlee was a welcome interruption to the family Christmas lunch.

"I had contractions for the last few days and on Christmas morning I had enough so I called up and they told me to come in," Ms Harris said.

"I was sent home to try and have a nap and get some rest and my partner went to have some of the lunch but I called him and said no, I can't do this I need to (go to hospital).

"I knew she was due on Christmas and I was hoping to get another day but I didn't really care."

Dad Shane said baby Marlee was born on her due date, but was still a Christmas surprise.

"You can't really be prepared for it, it's probably a bit full on when its happening," he said.

Amye Harris welcomed baby Marlee on Christmas Day, pictured with her big sister Lilly, 2. Inga Williams

Ipswich Maternity Ward Clinical Midwife Beth Clarke said there was no stopping a baby from arriving, whether on Christmas day or any other day of the week.

"I think babies come when they're good and ready, mums don't have much choice if a baby was going to come on Christmas Day," she said.

"I've been doing this for a long time and the best part about being a midwife, especially on Christmas Day, is seeing babies born into happy families."