WATCH: Arm wrestling champs flex their biceps

THEY are the Popeyes of Ipswich and currently in training to defend their national and world arm wrestling titles.

Arm wrestling champions Ryan Bowen and Jordan Davis are real estate agents by day but in training for the Australian National Arm Wrestling Championships by night.

The mates have spent the past two and a half years with their fists locked over their arm wrestling table at home in Redbank Plains with their training set to come down to less than a second at the competition in December, the qualifier for the worlds in Budapest next year.

STRONG ARM: Redbank Plains real estate agents Ryan Bowen and Jordan Davis are in training for the national Arm Wrestling Championships in December. David Nielsen

Jordan, 20, came third at the national competition and world competitions last year in his age and weight divisions while Ryan, 31, is defending his title of left and right under 80kg national champion.

Ryan is also ranked six in Australia for all weights and is the Asia Pacific champion for the 80kg division.

"It is like any typical sport in that what it takes to get to the top is you have to be willing to work harder than anybody else and apply yourself both physically and mentally to understand the sport," Ryan said.

"We train seven days a week and that has been the attributing factor to why we have got to the rank we are."

Ryan's wife Heather is also no stranger to the arm wrestling table, holding the left hand female national champion title and silver on the right.

Ryan and Jordan said arm wrestling was less about physical strength and muscle size but more about specific training and the biomechanics of the sport.

"Ryan and I really focus on understanding the biomechanics of arm wrestling so how we can gain leverage against our opponents and make them look not the stronger person. But my forearm really is bigger than my bicep," Jordan said.

"We work together, train together, we're best mates."

Ryan said technique, execution and awareness were the key to success.

"Ultimately it's a combat sport, people often think of it as a strength sport, it's not," he said.

"A lot of people think the bloke with the biggest bicep is going to win but it's the guy with the most strength in his hand and wrist so straight reflection of the wrist and also rotation of the wrist are the two most critical strengths in terms of the raw strength setting but speed, execution, awareness and subtly all amplifies that."

Jordan said he got into the sport when he was recovering from an arm injury while Ryan stumbled upon it while trying to get revenge for a lost arm wrestle with a mate four years ago.

Those wanting to test their abilities or try out the sport are welcome to go along to the Brisbane Heavy Hitters of a Wednesday night.

"Arm wrestling is the most social and enjoyable sport and the community internationally is truly amazing. World champions, elite level are totally willing to give the time to talk to the new comers," Ryan said.

"It's an incredibly rewarding sport. It's quite a windy path to the top and there is no one correct way to get to being the world's best. We consider ourselves students of arm wrestling and we really do dedicate ourselves to understanding the biomechanics.

"Mindset is what is going to drive you to continually improve. If you think just because you're a strong bloke you're going to win, then you have a lot coming for you.

"Be relentless and train harder than the bloke you want to beat."

He said safety was paramount and anybody wanting to offer their arm on a table would need to understand the risks.

"We went to the World Championships last year and of 7500 matches, there was not one broken arm. Every time I watch someone who has never been coached get on the table I'm terrified because it doesn't take much to break your arm if you're in the wrong position," Ryan said.