VIDEO: A day in the life of a tuckshop lady

IT'S lunchtime on a Friday as the tuckshop ladies at Ipswich Grammar School feed the last of the 900 hungry schoolboys after serving more than 2000 meals during the week.

Among them is a young preppie who has dropped his hot dog in the dirt. Heartbroken, he turns to Mrs Sweeney to save the day and replace his lunch.

Canteen convener Maureen Sweeney has spent the past eight years feeding the masses of schoolboys and has become their lunchtime hero, fuelling their appetites and encouraging healthy habits.

She has seen the menu go through several makeovers and is as dedicated to providing sustainable lunch items as she is to her "900 surrogates".

A great-grandmother, Mrs Sweeney takes plenty of joy from her role in the school community.

"They're the little things that make my job so rewarding. I just would like to be part of the school community," she said.

"I'm the happy person in this school, I'm the lady that supplies lunch.

"If a preppie comes in and he's crying and heartbroken because he's dropped his hot dog, it's so rewarding to be able to help them, to be able to give them their lunch turns off their tears instantly. That's what I love.

"I'm not alone. I have a fantastic team and I have fantastic support from teaching staff here at the school. Without a team working behind me I couldn't have a smile on my face and achieve what I achieve."

TUCKSHOP LADY: Ipswich Grammar School canteen convenor Maureen Sweeney is a school tuckshop icon and the students lunchtime hero. Rob Williams

Mrs Sweeney and her team serve three meals a day, five days a week and prepare up to 2000 serves for 900 students.

She said the menu constantly changed and old favourites of pastries and pies were replaced with salads and wraps.

"The great thing is they have got bigger appetites but not for pies. If you don't put them out there and you leave them other options, they'll eat them. They'll eat anything," she said.

"The change had to be gradual but probably three years ago the government really started focusing on healthy choices. We don't have a deep fryer, everything is either oven baked or grilled."

"The other secret I have is not to tell them it's no-fat, no-sugar and no-salt. It's mind over matter."