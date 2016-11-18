Mother's ashes tampered with in Booval burglary

IPSWICH police are investigating a burglary in which a mother's ashes were tampered with in the victim's Booval home.

Police say offenders broke the Macquarie St home door open inside a 40 minute period in the afternoon of November 8.

Once inside, offenders damaged household items and stole jewellery and clothing and moved and opened a commemorative box which contained the victim's mother's ashes.

The offenders left the scene with the stolen property.

Police are also investigating three burglaries of Silkstone and Leichhardt homes and a car overnight on November 10.

The residents were asleep inside both the homes while offenders entered through unlocked doors.

A car was stolen from the Leichhardt home and later involved in an evade police incident on the same night.

A further two properties at Leichhardt and Coalfalls were targeted on the evening of November 12.

An extensive amount of tools, a generator, handbag, wallet, keys and other items were taken from the properties.

Investigations are continuing into all these matters.

Anyone with information on any of these matters should contact Crime Stoppers on 18000 333 000 or via crimestoppers.com.au 24 hours a day.