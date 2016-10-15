25°
Victim bit free of duct tape in kidnapping, court heard

Emma Clarke
| 15th Oct 2016 1:34 PM

AN IPSWICH man who accused his mate of chucking his sock full of drugs out a car window before he was involved in his kidnapping him has been jailed.

Justin Bryan Keith Farrow, 29, pleaded guilty to eight charges in Ipswich District Court yesterday after his 33-year-old male victim was forced to bite himself free from duct tape while tied to a tree at Ripley on March 20 last year.

The court heard Farrow and the defendant were victims of a home invasion style burglary at Farrow's grandfather's house the night before the victim was kidnapped in which men demanded drugs and other property.

Farrow was injured in the burglary and the victim drove him to hospital but Farrow left his sock full of drugs in the victim's car.

The court heard the driver became concerned police would intercept him so chucked the drugs out the window in bushland.

The next day Farrow did not believe the victim's story and when he couldn't find the drugs by the side of the road, he and two others kidnapped the victim.

"These fellas were unhappy they were unable to find their drugs," Judge Greg Koppenol said.

"It would be an understatement to say that you were not happy."

Crown prosecutor Michael Spencer said Farrow and the two co-accused kidnapped and assaulted the victim.

He said the victim had duct tape wrapped around his eyes and mouth, was punched in the back of the head and had his wallet stolen.

Mr Spencer said the victim was driven to a shed where Farrow, armed with a golf club, and his co-accused, armed with a plank of wood, swung the weapons at him before the victim was choked until he became unconscious and was kicked and punched.

The court heard the victim was dragged back into the car and driven to another location where he was taken to a ditch, tied to a tree by his neck, chest and arms and had an empty cigarette packet taped in his mouth.

Mr Spencer said the victim bit through the tape for an hour before he walked 10kms for help.

"It was protracted, violent and resulted in real injuries to the complaint," he said.

The court heard the victim suffered scratches and bruises and a broken toe.

Defence lawyer Malcolm Harrison said his client and the victim knew each other intimately "through their activities".

"They were both involved in the drug world," he said.

"We're talking about people who thought they were fairly robust but they were feeble.

"They're not taking Bambi out of the woods, they're all fighting with one another."

Mr Harrison said when Farrow realised he lost his drugs, he "snapped".

"He made a series of decisions that were fairly dramatic," he said.

Farrow pleaded guilty to one count each of deprivation of liberty, kidnapping, robbery in company, robbery with violence in company, assault occasioning bodily harm in company and three counts of common assault.

Judge Koppenol said the complainant was not "unaware of the intricacies of the drug trade".

"You mixed with some pretty tough characters in the drug industry and your life spiralled out of control," he said.

"We live in a civil society, we don't live in a society where this type of thuggery can be tolerated."

Farrow was sentenced to a head sentence of three years imprisonment with parole eligibility on December 26.

Judge Koppenol declared 116 days pre-sentence custody.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  court ipswich ipswich crime

