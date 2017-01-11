Veterans qualify for medal

AWARDED: Veterans of 9 Squadron's service in South Vietnam have received a new unit citation recognising their efforts.

MORE than 50 years after they were first deployed overseas, a group of RAAF Amberley veterans are set to receive a new citation for their service.

The veterans, many who served with the now-disbanded 9 Squadron, can now be presented with the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Unit Citation.

The award was initially offered by the Republic of Vietnam in the early 1970s, recognising the service of Australian personnel from 1964 to 1972.

With the-then Australian policy governing foreign awards to Australian military units needing the foreign government to make a formal offer to the Australian government, Australians missed out on the awards, as no offer was ever submitted to Canberra.

The Governor-General, His Excellency General the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove AK, MC (Retd) has formally approved the awarding of the citation in recognition of the military assistance provided to the former Republic of Vietnam while under the operational command of the United States Military Assistance Command.

The citation was originally awarded by the Republic of Vietnam (South Vietnam) to all units subordinate to Military Assistance Command Vietnam (MACV) during the period 8 February 1962 and 28 March 1973, and to United States Army Vietnam and its subordinate units for the period 20 July 1965 and 28 March 1973.

With many Australian units that served as subordinate units previously identified, it was not until a recent Defence Honours and Awards Appeals Tribunal review that the last group of Australian units were named.

While 9 Squadron RAAF, then stationed at Amberley, was a prominent part of Australia's commitment to South Vietnam, operating the famed UH-1 Iriquois helicopter, there were other units involved with personnel who qualify for the award.

While the Army told the review it had previously identified all qualifying units, the Navy and Air Force both submitted a list of units that had not been included previously.

The complete list now includes the Navy's CDT3 and Helicopter Flight Vietnam, while 35 Squadron RAAF was also named on the list.

To be eligible for the Citation members must have served in Vietnam under the command of MACV and posted to one of the following units, during the eligible dates:

Royal Australian Navy Clearance Diving Team Three from 5 February 1967 to 5 May 1971;

Royal Australian Navy Helicopter Flight Vietnam from 16 October 1967 to 8 June 197;

Royal Australian Navy personnel in 9 Squadron (8 personnel) from February 1968 to April 1969;

Royal Australian Air Force personnel in 9 Squadron from June 1966 to December 1971;

Royal Australian Air Force Transport Flight Vietnam/35 Squadron from August 1964 to February 1972.