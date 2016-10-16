Valuable advice helps Ipswich cricketer

Ipswich Logan Hornets fast bowler Adam Smith claimed his first five-wicket first grade haul against Sunshine Coast on Saturday.

FAST bowler Adam Smith appreciated some valuable help after taking his first five-wicket haul for the Ipswich Logan Hornets top side.

The Ipswich born and bred player was pleased with his reward after snaring 6/57 on the first day of the Queensland Premier Grade match against Sunshine Coast at Baxter Oval.

"I've been working hard on a few, like real technical one percenters, my action,'' Smith, 20, said.

"I've been talking to Andy Bichel and some pretty experienced players.''

The support of former international allrounder Bichel was especially welcome for the right-arm quick who helped bowl out Sunshine Coast for 251.

"He's always keen to see how the Hornets are going and he talks to the fast bowlers,'' Smith said.

"He was at a couple of games this season so I was happy to chat with him.''

Eastern Heights-based Smith is another promising cricketer to have come through the Ipswich Grammar School system.

He's in his third season with the Hornets, having made his first grade debut last season.

"I've had a couple of fivers in second grade but it was pretty special to get the first one in first grade,'' Smith said.

"They were coming out all right (on Saturday). I'm pretty stoked.''

Smith was the leading wickettaker for his team in his final year at IGS in 2013.

He wants to continue developing his cricket while studying construction management at QUT and working part-time.

"I played a bit (of top grade) last year,'' he said.

"I managed to get the opportunity pretty early on this season and it's been a learning curve.

"I felt last year was like a big building year for me.

"It's been good so far to get a few wickets in the top grade because that's where I want to be playing really.''

Hornets captain/coach Geoff Paulsen also praised Smith for his commitment to the team this season.

"He's been working on his accuracy and a few technical things and it's finally paid off for him,'' Paulsen said.

As for the state of the latest two-day game, Paulsen was happy to contain Sunshine Coast to 251 after dropping eight catches.

"We'd take that (total) at the start of the day but we probably should have bowled them out for about 150,'' Paulsen said.

"We bowled really well but some easy catches went down. The boys maybe switched off a little bit and they got a couple of good partnerships.''

While the Hornets have some work to do on their catching, Paulsen is keen to see his team capitalise on its overall position, having reached 0/44 by the end of the first day's play.

"We just got to make sure we back our bowlers up in the field,'' Paulsen said.

"Hopefully the good start with the bat, we keep it going next week.''

Smith agrees, having established a new bowling partnership with Sean Lutter.

"I think we bowl well in tandem,'' he said. "I thought he did bowl well yesterday as well. We both bowled well with the new ball.''

The Hornets lost today's second grade semi-final.

After University scored 8/242 off their 50 overs, the Hornets were bowled out for 137 in 41 overs.

Brent Potbury was Hornets' top scorer with 38.