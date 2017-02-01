Vacant childcare places at centre near Yamanto

NEW FACES: New director at C&K Amberley Community Childcare Centre, Lucy Ramsden with Ryder Lee.

PARENTS searching for childcare places will find space at Amberley's C&K centre where there are vacancies in all classes, including the baby room.

The centre also has a new director, Lucy Ramsden, who has moved up from Sydney.

Ms Ramsden said she had already noticed how strong the relationships were between some of the families and long term staff.

"We have a quite a few staff members that have been here for many years and they've watched children grow from babies up to kindergarten," Ms Ramsden said.

"It's lovely to see that strong connection and the happy smiles on children's faces."

The centre can take 75 children and has eight places for babies each day.

The vacancies in the baby rooms vary and will fill up as the year goes on, but Ms Ramsden said there were still places available in all the rooms.

Other centres in the area, such as Winston Glades Early Education Centre, have year-long waiting lists and parents in newer residential areas are often raising concerns about a service shortage with Ipswich City Council.

Each month Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale fields at least three complaints and pleas from desperate parents in need of childcare.

He said the council is working closely with developers to encourage more private companies to open childcare centres in the growth areas.

Parents wanting to place their children in the centre can call on 3294 3785 or drop in during the week.