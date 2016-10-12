24°
USQ vice-chancellor resigns to take new role in NZ

12th Oct 2016 11:00 AM

UNIVERSITY of Southern Queensland Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Jan Thomas will leave the university at the end of the year to take up a new position in New Zealand.

Prof Thomas will leave in December, for her new role as head of Massey University.

Since Prof Thomas joined USQ as vice-chancellor in 2012, she has overseen a number of changes which have enhanced the university's reputation both nationally and internationally.

Chancellor John Dornbusch announced Prof Thomas' resignation with sadness, but also with optimism about the future of the University.

"Since her appointment in 2012, Jan has made an indelible mark on our University," he said.

"She has developed a long-term view for our future which now shapes our strategic discussions. She has focused on improving our teaching and learning performance and the quality of our programs and research degrees.

"She has overseen a major increase in our research performance and more importantly nurtured deeper appreciation of the characteristics of international-standard research practice and performance.

USQ Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Jan Thomas.
USQ Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Jan Thomas.

"Her passion for excellence is matched by a deep commitment to equity and social justice and a determination to improve access to university studies to those who might not have the opportunity to go on to post school education.

"I am delighted to have had the opportunity to work with Jan since I became chancellor in 2013. She leaves our university in great shape and I wish her the very best for the future."

Prof Thomas sent out an email to her university colleagues, thanking them for all their support.

"It is with mixed emotions that I leave USQ to take up the role of vice-chancellor at Massey University in New Zealand," the email read.

"It has been an immense honour and a privilege to partner with you during this time of extraordinary challenge, change, and opportunity.  As I reflect on our past five years together, I couldn't be more proud of everything we have done to build the foundation for USQ's future.

"I'd like to thank you for partnering with me in the spirit of continuous improvement to ensure USQ remains on the leading edge of higher education.

"I am grateful for all of your support and I am confident that we have a strong leadership team in place to ensure USQ's important work continues.

"I continue to believe strongly in USQ's mission, values, and purpose and it will always hold a special place in my heart."

Mr Dornbusch said the university had clearly grown since Prof Thomas' appointment.

USQ is now one of Australia's leading universities with the highest graduate employability in the nation and one of the highest graduate starting salaries.

"The search for a new vice-chancellor will begin soon, and experience shows us that the good work of a departing vice-chancellor allows us to attract a new one with the skills to take USQ to the next level of performance. I look forward to a bright future for this great institution," he said.

"I know the whole university community, both locally and around the world, will join me in thanking Jan for her service and wishing her success in her future endeavours."

Mr Dornbush said the university council would be reviewing who would temporarily fill the position of vice-chancellor until a new appointment was made.

