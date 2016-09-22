USQ scores touchdown with TV show

Ben Dobbin, Chris Bombalas and Ben Wilmott called the IRL grand final on the weekend.Photo: Contributed

A SPORTS program produced by University of Southern Queensland broadcast students has proven to be a big hit with rugby league fans.

Now in its second season, After The 80 is a weekly television show covering the issues and games in the Ipswich Rugby League (IRL), Intrust Super Cup and NRL.

Produced at USQ Springfield's state-of-the-art media centre, the show features the work of about 20 USQ Creative Arts students and is shown on 31 Digital and streamed online.

USQ Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Jan Thomas said the panel-type show provided students a valuable insight into working in television broadcast and studio production.

"After The 80 is an excellent way for our students to get hands-on, real-time industry experience and is one of the reasons why USQ Creative Arts students are so highly valued by employers,” Professor Thomas said.

"It allows students to put their course work into practice by developing their own production design and show concepts while working with industry professionals to deliver a professional-standard product.

"Students also enjoy the benefits of developing their skills in the best practical learning environment, with access to industry-standard facilities and the latest broadcast production technology.”

ON AIR : After The 80 hosts Anthony Breeze (second left) and Ben Wilmott (second right) with guest panellists Jason Connors and Francis Renouf. (BELOW) The USQ broadcast team is also producing first class OB coverage of events such as the Ipswich A Grade grandfinal using experienced commentators such as Ben Dobbin, Chris Bombalas and Ben Wilmott.

After The 80 is hosted by QT sports journalist Ben Wilmott and IRL secretary Anthony Breeze, and is supported by players and coaches from the Ipswich Jets and IRL clubs.

It reaches a combined audience of more than 10,000 viewers per show and peaked at more than 20,000 viewers during a recent episode which featured a guest appearance from former NRL player Mark Tookey.

USQ senior lecturer (TV & Radio Broadcast) Dr Ashley Jones said 21 episodes have been produced this season with another four episodes to come, including the season finale on October 13.

"Every student has had the opportunity to gain experience and knowledge in all aspects of production, including lighting, audio, camera operations, floor management, graphics and directing,” Dr Jones said.

"While working in a studio is an important aspect of the learning experience, students also got the chance to practice their broadcasting skills while working on location for outdoor broadcasts.

"Several of our students recently contributed to the live-stream of the IRL grand final between Goodna and Brothers, which was called by Triple M's Ben Dobbin and popular television presenter Chris Bombolas.”

After The 80 airs on 31 Digital on Thursdays at 9.30pm. Episodes can also be viewed at:

www.afterthe80.com or on the show's Facebook page.